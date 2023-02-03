Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users
MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
richlandsource.com
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm
SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council scheduled (again) to vote on water rate increases Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Will they or won't they?. Vote on a water rate increase, that is. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Richland County auditor's website offers details on proposed property tax levies
MANSFIELD -- A new tool on the Richland County auditor's website provides voters with more clarity about proposed property tax issues on the ballot. The levy estimator tool allows property owners to search for their residence and then click on "levies" on the top right of the page, county Auditor Pat Dropsey told county commissioners on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
richlandsource.com
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of January permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in January. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
richlandsource.com
Ashland Symphony Orchestra conductor Michael Repper wins Grammy for work on New York Youth Symphony album
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra's newest music director and conductor — Michael Repper — earned a new, prestigious title on Sunday. Repper’s conducting of the New York Youth Symphony’s debut album during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earned a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.
richlandsource.com
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
richlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society
WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
richlandsource.com
Division II teams ready to duke it out in rugged Ashland district
ASHLAND — Sunday’s tournament draw confirmed what north central Ohio basketball fans already knew. The Ashland district is going to be a street fight.
richlandsource.com
Mary Helen Soria
Mary Helen Soria passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Helen was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and was the daughter of Pete “Pedro” and Catherine Salas Gonzales. Helen was employed at Jay Plastics for 35 years, retiring in 2008. She was a loving...
richlandsource.com
Robert Calhoon
BUTLER: For nearly a century, Robert Calhoon was a positive influence on the Butler Valley, which he loved so much. A local business owner, civic leader, Clear Fork Schools employee, Bob never met a stranger. In all of his successes and endeavors, Bob never sacrificed his role as devoted husband, father and grandfather.
richlandsource.com
Todd Corbitt
Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
Comments / 0