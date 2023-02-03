ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

newsnationnow.com

Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US

(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘Super meth’: What to know about the deadly drug

(NewsNation) — A new kind of methamphetamine called “super meth” is cheaper and more potent to users, raising concerns among experts. Super meth is a methamphetamine produced in Mexican drug labs with a unique construction. The drug is 93% pure, and the high produced from it can last 24 hours. Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this substance with cheaper ingredients, making production costs low. The result is a much more potent drug, which treatment specialists say users are struggling to kick.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Enough Fentanyl to ‘kill every American five times over’ seized at the border

Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America

(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
TUCSON, AZ
New York Post

Potential fentanyl vax, test kits a ‘great breakthrough’ to combat opioid deaths

Researchers at the University of Houston are developing a new vaccine that may prevent fentanyl addiction – a primary contributor to tens of thousands of synthetic opioid-related deaths. Certified physician Dr. Frita Fisher joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday, to explain how the medical breakthrough is expected to be a game changer for Americans suffering from the nation’s growing epidemic. “In the case of fentanyl, the antibodies will block it, keep it from crossing into the brain, and if the fentanyl cannot cross into the brain, that means the person cannot get high. And so, they’re no longer motivated to do the fentanyl,” Dr. Fisher...
HOUSTON, TX
CNN

Director: I was chased by drug kingpins

Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Cartels controlling migrant activity at southern border

(NewsNation) — Drug cartels are controlling operations at the southern border as they force migrants across the Rio Grande at gunpoint and hold asylum seekers in stash houses, Border Patrol reports. The cartel sees what is happening on the US side and takes advantage of the lack of resources,...
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Communities consider legalizing psychedelics

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:A small but growing movement is pushing to decriminalize the use of psychedelics like “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca.Colorado in November passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. It joins Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Lawmakers in several other states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have introduced bills to decriminalize a range of psychedelics, while an Illinois lawmaker is proposing a sanctioned psychedelic therapy program. More than a dozen cities mostly in California, Massachusetts and Washington have also passed resolutions...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

SF court of appeals approves mandatory body cams in 6 California prisons

SAN FRANCISCO - Some court cases go on for so long that they take on a life of their own. Few would contest that Armstrong v. Newsom is one of them. Armstrong was filed in federal court in San Francisco in 1994 on behalf of a class of disabled prisoners incarcerated in state prisons. In a spare 14-page complaint, the prisoners alleged that the state of California violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, by, among other things, denying them equal access to programs and facilities and by failing to make reasonable accommodations for their disabilities.The court docket reflects that there have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

