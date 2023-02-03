Read full article on original website
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
FBI agent calls this drug operation jaw-dropping
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, identical twins who trafficked more than $500 million in opioid pills in the US. It premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
‘Super meth’: What to know about the deadly drug
(NewsNation) — A new kind of methamphetamine called “super meth” is cheaper and more potent to users, raising concerns among experts. Super meth is a methamphetamine produced in Mexican drug labs with a unique construction. The drug is 93% pure, and the high produced from it can last 24 hours. Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this substance with cheaper ingredients, making production costs low. The result is a much more potent drug, which treatment specialists say users are struggling to kick.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Enough Fentanyl to ‘kill every American five times over’ seized at the border
Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...
Law enforcement raid finds chemicals to make fentanyl in Arizona home
Law enforcement in Arizona raided a home and found precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. The fear is drug traffickers may now manufacture fentanyl within the United States, as opposed to importing the synthetic opioid. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
The absurd true story of how Florida flooded the country with pain pills
Today's headlines are about heroin and fentanyl, but there's a remarkable new CNN documentary to remind us all that the opioid crisis has roots in the US pharmaceutical industry.
McAllen man accused of transporting 253 pounds of methamphetamine
A McAllen man said he was going to be paid thousands of dollars to transport illegal narcotics from Mexico into the United States, a federal criminal complaint reads. The federal criminal complaint also states that Mauricio Enrique Paez, born in 2000, knew he was transporting drugs but didn’t know it was 114.80 kilograms or 253.09 pounds of methamphetamine.
Potential fentanyl vax, test kits a ‘great breakthrough’ to combat opioid deaths
Researchers at the University of Houston are developing a new vaccine that may prevent fentanyl addiction – a primary contributor to tens of thousands of synthetic opioid-related deaths. Certified physician Dr. Frita Fisher joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday, to explain how the medical breakthrough is expected to be a game changer for Americans suffering from the nation’s growing epidemic. “In the case of fentanyl, the antibodies will block it, keep it from crossing into the brain, and if the fentanyl cannot cross into the brain, that means the person cannot get high. And so, they’re no longer motivated to do the fentanyl,” Dr. Fisher...
Director: I was chased by drug kingpins
Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Cartels controlling migrant activity at southern border
(NewsNation) — Drug cartels are controlling operations at the southern border as they force migrants across the Rio Grande at gunpoint and hold asylum seekers in stash houses, Border Patrol reports. The cartel sees what is happening on the US side and takes advantage of the lack of resources,...
LOCALIZE IT: Communities consider legalizing psychedelics
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:A small but growing movement is pushing to decriminalize the use of psychedelics like “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca.Colorado in November passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. It joins Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Lawmakers in several other states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have introduced bills to decriminalize a range of psychedelics, while an Illinois lawmaker is proposing a sanctioned psychedelic therapy program. More than a dozen cities mostly in California, Massachusetts and Washington have also passed resolutions...
SF court of appeals approves mandatory body cams in 6 California prisons
SAN FRANCISCO - Some court cases go on for so long that they take on a life of their own. Few would contest that Armstrong v. Newsom is one of them. Armstrong was filed in federal court in San Francisco in 1994 on behalf of a class of disabled prisoners incarcerated in state prisons. In a spare 14-page complaint, the prisoners alleged that the state of California violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, by, among other things, denying them equal access to programs and facilities and by failing to make reasonable accommodations for their disabilities.The court docket reflects that there have...
