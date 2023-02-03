Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Bill Belichick: Tom Brady came ‘pretty close to honestly dying’ at Pebble Beach
On Bill Belichick’s watch, Tom Brady got under center in 326 games as a New England Patriot. NFL football is about as rough-and-tumble as any sport around the world, but Belichick said he was never more afraid for the quarterback’s health than when the two were on Pebble Beach’s Par-5 6th hole.
Tom Brady gets emotional when Bill Belichick calls his career ‘greatest one ever’
On his first “Let’s Go!” podcast since announcing his retirement “for good,” Tom Brady landed a whopper of a guest: Bill Belichick. Brady’s coach for two decades in New England, Belichick was effusive in his praise of all that the quarterback accomplished over his 23 years in the NFL.
Celtics trade rumors: Grant Williams drawing interest ahead of deadline (report)
The Celtics are on the hunt for some help ahead of the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping potential suitors checking in on a key member of the Boston frontcourt. Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reports that teams have been calling Boston about Grant Williams ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Here are 5 wide receivers the Patriots should consider in free agency
The Patriots enter this offseason in an interesting spot at the wide receiver position. There’s no denying that the group underperformed in 2020. It’s also clear that they could use the help of a bona fide Pro Bowl caliber player here. However, acquiring that player is easier said...
DraftKings Super Bowl promo code for Eagles vs. Chiefs gives new users $200 bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Place a bet this week with the new DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer for $200 in bonus bets. You...
Celtics trade rumors: Jae’Sean Tate drawing interest as Rockets emerge as likely seller (report)
The Celtics could use some help on the wing behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for depth purposes and that search may bring them to Houston for the second straight trade deadline. According to Kelly Iko of the Athletic, Boston has registered interest in 27-year-old wing Jae-Sean Tate along with...
Patriots could find help from Keenan Allen or these 4 potential cap casualties
With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, the NFL offseason will soon be underway. After either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles are crowned champions, NFL teams will start their offseason process. There will be the NFL Combine later this month and weeks after that, it’s free agency.
Kiké Hernández: Red Sox ‘needed’ guys with ability to change clubhouse culture
Kike Hernández appeared on Jomboy Media’s The Chris Rose Rotation and discussed how free agent addition Justin Turner has the ability to help change the culture in the Red Sox clubhouse. Enter your email address here to receive the Fenway Rundown email newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday.
Matthew Slater would welcome Patriots coaching position ‘with open arms’
If Matthew Slater isn’t on the field for a 16th season, Patriots fans may still see him on the sideline. Slater had always been mum on what the future after his playing career may hold, but in an appearance on Tim Hatch Live with Pastor Tim Hatch, the long-time captain said he’d be open to returning to New England’s coaching staff.
Celtics injury report: Five players listed for Wednesday’s game vs. 76ers
The Celtics should be getting some help back in the starting five for Wednesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s final game before the trade deadline. The team announced on Tuesday that Jaylen Brown (illness) and Luke Kornet (ankle) have been upgraded to probable for the matchup after both missed Monday’s win over the Pistons.
