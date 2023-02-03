ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans React To Charles Barkley's Controversial Top 10 Players Of All-Time List: "Without Magic And Bird, This Is Not Legit"

By Orlando Silva
 5 days ago

NBA fans really hated Charles Barkley's unique top 10 players of all time list.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Whenever he speaks, Charles Barkley gets a lot of attention. Not only he's one of the greatest power forwards of all time, but one of the most entertaining analysts in the NBA world right now. Even though he's a fun guy, Barkley often takes things seriously when it comes to the league.

Even if he doesn't know the name of several players, his voice is still respected around the association, but once he revealed his top 10 players of all-time list , things changed a little for all the fans.

This list presents a lot of 'curious' names, with Oscar Robertson ranking 2nd, Kobe Bryant 6th, LeBron James 7th, and no Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, or Stephen Curry in sight.

NBA Fans Strongly Disagree With Charles Barkley's Top 10 Players Of All Time List

Chuck appears to be very proud of his list, but NBA fans were really taken aback when they learned about this, and everybody attacked the selections. Barkley did what looked impossible: make NBA fans come together against an all-time list.

Highly surprised no magic or bird in the top 10. But aye, I respect your opinion Chuck

Shaq was better than every Center in his Top 10

Y’all keep asking where people are as if it’s YALL list… this is this man’s list. His top players are not y’all’s choices.

This might be the worst list I have ever seen 😂

Where is Larry Bird?

No list should include anyone before the 80s. Should be two separate lists. The NBA game changed in the 80s to what it is today

No Magic or Shaq

No Larry Bird on any top 10 is just not legit.

Context, he always shows love to the guys who came before him, hes admitted hes bias to that. This is the same Chuck who refused for decades to be apart of NBA video games until they gave a cut to help players from the past. So he always shows extra love for the players who came.before him

No Magic , no Bird , no Curry, no Shaq … most invalid list I ever seen

No Steph and no Shaq = No credibility

Any list with Bron lower than #2 is disqualified

Y’all calling for magic like that man had a 20 year career ….try 7 years ….can’t crack the top 10 w only 7 years

Time for people to get upset about someone else’s opinion. I won’t say I agree, but he wouldn’t agree with my list either 🤷🏽‍♂️

Magic is top ten bird pushing 11

Shaq should be on everyone's list but it's personal preference... All great players tho

This why everyone feel like they know basketball, because the all-time greats get infront of the camera and say anything.

Shaq has to make it in over the Logo. I'd also like to see the Big O moved down on the list a few spots, but otherwise this is a very solid list.

It’s valid because it’s his list and is subjective

Somewhere out there. Shaq is very upset right now.

It’s his personal list, but no magic or Shaq is crazy to me

The former NBA MVP is really great at what he does, but even the great ones miss sometimes. This isn't an exception and many fans let him know. Seeing how things have changed in the NBA and the fact that the game has evolved and so many great players left a huge mark, it's easy to see why fans think their way. But Chuck, he's firm in his belief and nobody can change anything for him.

