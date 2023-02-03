NBA Rumors: Lakers Believe They Are 'One Piece Away' From Being Title Contenders

Lakers believe they are not far off from competing for a championship.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you look at the Western Conference standings, the Los Angeles Lakers don't look like a team close to competing for a title. They are three games under .500 with major flaws on both ends of the floor.

Still, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have too much top-end talent to be counted out completely.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In fact, as it has been reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes , the Lakers believe they're only one trade away from being contenders in the West.

The belief within the Lakers' organization is that they need to make at least one more move by the Feb. 9 trade deadline to give themselves a legitimate shot at competing for a championship, sources say. The acquisition of Rui Hachimura and the return of Anthony Davis has provided a jolt of energy and a renewed sense of confidence in the locker room, along with some added motivation.

Following the Rui Hachimura trade, the Lakers finally have a five-man lineup they can lean on in the clutch. If Anthony Davis and LeBron James continue to stay healthy through the rest of the season, the Purple and Gold could make a strong push for the playoffs.

If they really want to move over the top, however, the Lakers will have to make at least one more move.

Lakers Reportedly Talking To Jazz About Russell Westbrook Trade

Russell Westbrook has been playing well for the Lakers this season, and it is widely believed they will only move him, or their two first-round picks, in a deal that moves the needles in a significant way.

In a potential deal with the Jazz, who are currently engaged on a deal for Westbrook, the Lakers could get a lot better with players like Malik Beasley, Mike Conley, or Jarred Vanderbilt.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.