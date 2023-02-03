13 Valentine’s Day Dining Experiences in Metro Detroit

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and restaurants across the metro Detroit area are offering tasty dining experiences to celebrate the romantic holiday. Check online or call ahead to make a reservation.

Symposia

You can enjoy your favorite selections from Symposia ‘s regular menu or try the Valentine’s Day feature, duck ragout with tomato, Michigan cherry, pappardelle, basil, and pecorino Romano. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online. Symposia, 1000 Brush St., Detroit; 313-962-9366; symposiadetroit.com .

Luciano’s Italian Restaurant

The Valentine’s Day menu at Luciano’s includes cold appetizers like roasted sweet peppers and marinated octopus, and hot appetizers like escargot or mussels possilipo. There’s also three choices of salad along with chicken dishes, steaks, pasta, veal, and fish. Reservations are encouraged. A $50 refundable deposit is required with your reservation. Luciano’s Italian Restaurant, 39091 Garfield Road, Clinton Township ; 586-263-6540 lucianositaliancuisine.com .

Oak & Reel

From Feb. 10-13, the Milwaukee Junction restaurant, which was named the 2022 Hour Detroit Restaurant of the Year , is offering both a preset and an à la carte menu. On Valentine’s Day proper, guests will enjoy a four-course meal prepared by Chef Jared Gadbaw for $110 a person. Special dishes, too. Make your reservation online. Oak & Reel, 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit ; 313-270-9600; oakandreel.com .

Gandy Dancer

The chef is offering three menu features all Valentine’s Day weekend long. Your options include lobster and shrimp-stuffed salmon with red pepper béarnaise, whipped potatoes, and asparagus; parmesan crusted snapper and shrimp with coconut ginger rice and asparagus; and Tournedos Maxwell with Twil filet medallions, butter poached lobster, béarnaise and whipped potatoes. Reservations are highly recommended. Gandy Dancer, 401 Depot St., Ann Arbor ; 734-769-0592; gandydancerestaurant.com .

Lumen Detroit

Enjoy a special menu that includes crab and cheese stuffed mushrooms; filet mignon and scallops with bacon gremolata, roasted garlic cheddar mashed potatoes, and broccolini finished with a red wine sauce; and dessert for two. Cocktails and mocktails are also available. Lumen Detroit, 1903 Grand River, Detroit ; 313-626-5005; lumendetroit.com .

Toria

This Northville restaurant is offering a four course meal for $100 a person. The first course is a choice between foie gras pate or wild mushroom quiche; the second course is risotto with squid ink, trumpet royal mushroom, roasted chorizo, and aged asiago; the third course offers A5 wagyu steak or ricotta and mushroom cannelloni; the final course is créme caramel. Seatings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online. Toria, 115 E. Main St., Northville ; 248-924-3793; torianorthville.com .

San Morello

On Valentine’s Day, this urban Italian neighborhood restaurant is offering their regular dinner menu along with specials for the day including seafood fantasia for two, king prawn cocktail, spicy lobster salad, duck arrosto, and more. Finish the meal with a strawberry tiramisu, or bombolini sundae. San Morello, 1400 Woodward Ave., Detroit ; 313-209-4700; sanmorello.com .

Café Cortina

One of Michigan’s most romantic restaurants is offering a four course dinner on Valentine’s Day. Choose from dishes like mixed wild mushrooms with fresh asiago and truffle oil; grilled eggplant with roasted beats, arugula and E.V.O.O.; pan-seared halibut with spinach and Italian couscous romesco sauce; seasoned and char-grilled filet mignon with black peppercorn sauce; and more. Separate wine packages are available. Café Cortina, 30715 W. 10 Mile Road, Farmington Hills ; 248-474-3003; cafecortina.com .

The Whitney

Named one of the top local restaurants for romantic dining in our 2021 Best of Detroit reader’s poll , The Whitney is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu Feb. 10-12, and Feb. 14. For $99 each, guests will enjoy music from a strolling violinist while experiencing a menu that includes items like seared beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, beef Wellington, filet mignon, chocolate truffle cake, and more. Visits are limited to 90 minutes. A 20 percent gratuity will automatically be added to your bill. The Whitney, 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit ; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com .

Andiamo

Celebrate the love between you and your sweetie with dinner and a show. Make a reservation Feb. 10-14 for a three-course meal paired with a glass of red or white wine, and accompanied by a live musical performance of scenes from The Phantom of the Opera. Tickets are $89.95 per person in Livonia, Bloomfield, Warren, and Detroit, and $99 in Fenton. Tickets include a cocktail reception, the meal, the wine, and the performance. Andiamo, visit andiamoitalia.com for locations.

Pop’s for Italian

This Ferndale restaurant is offering special Valentine’s Day features on their menu in celebration of the holiday of love. Available features by Chef Vince includes Bone-in New York strip tagliata, limone agnolotti, steak tartare, and chocolate mousse cake for two. Special cocktails and wine are also available to order. Pop’s for Italian, 280 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale ; 248-268-4806; popsforitalian.com .

Marrow

West Village restaurant Marrow is offering a five course menu for Valentine’s Day. For your first course, choose from sea bass crude or Michigan beef tartare, the second course offers smoked local carrots or roasted Michigan beets. When you move onto the third course, the options include tortellini en brodo or sourdough pancakes. The forth course offers potato-wrapped yellowfin tuna or Michigan beef. Lastly, for dessert pick sticky toffee pudding or key lime custard. Marrow, 8044 Kercheval, Suite 1B, Detroit ; 313-513-0361; marrowdetroit.com .

Zana

Enjoy an evening of romance and a four-course dinner menu crafted by Zana chefs that costs $135 a person. Start your meal with your choice of sweet onion tart, burrata, or oysters. The second course options include white asparagus, cannelloni, or driver scallop. The third course offers wagyu strip, sable fish, or duck. Dessert is baked Alaska. Zana, 210 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham ; 248-800-6568; zanabham.com .

This post was originally published in 2022 and has been updated for 2023.

The post 13 Valentine’s Day Dining Experiences in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .