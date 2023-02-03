I urge you, brothers, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to join me in my struggle by praying to God for me. God’s people and God’s ministries are constantly under attack. Satan does not sit idly by while his kingdom is plundered. But those on the front lines of ministry do not need to fight alone. You can help them. You can “join the struggle” by praying to God for them. I know at HEARTLIGHT.org and VerseoftheDay.com we truly need your prayers for protection, for power, and for wisdom. Others you know need similar prayers. More than money, more than pats on the back, more than notoriety or success, God’s servants and God’s work need your prayerful support.

1 DAY AGO