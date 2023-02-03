Read full article on original website
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Cheese Plant Closing, Laying Off 104 Workers
A cheese manufacturer revealed it would close a plant in Plover, Wisconsin. Biery Cheese Company notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development of the impending closure. The Ohio-based company said the site would permanently close between April 2 and May 30. The shutdown will lay off 104 workers. No job...
foodmanufacturing.com
USDA Issues Alert for Stuffed Chicken Meals
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat stuffed chicken product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that...
foodmanufacturing.com
Gas Cars Cheaper Than EVs; Lightyear's Bankruptcy; Duct-Taped Machine Guards | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 104
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
foodmanufacturing.com
Mixers For Water and Wastewater Treatment
INDCO (New Albany, IN) manufactures a full lineup of mixers for the various stages of water and wastewater treatment, including ANSI flange mount mixers for closed or sealed tank mixing, and top mount mixers for open tank mixing. Models are available in sizes to suit applications from 100 to 50,000-gallon tanks, making them ideal dilution, flash mixing, flocculation, chlorination, and more. A wide range of motor sizes and types, including TEFC, air motors, and explosion proof are available to achieve the higher horsepower required to generate more shear for viscous wastewater applications.
foodmanufacturing.com
Maine Market, Bakery Pays $51K in Back Wages, Penalties
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A federal investigation recovered $36,106 in back wages and liquidated damages from a Cape Elizabeth, Maine, café, bakery and market for 86 employees after finding the employer denied some workers their full wages and allowed minor-aged workers to perform hazardous jobs and work more hours than allowed by law.
foodmanufacturing.com
Cattle Processor Again Fined Over Dangerous Carbon Dioxide Levels
LONE JACK, Mo. – A federal workplace safety investigation at a Lone Jack cattle processing plant – now cited seven times by inspectors for endangering workers since March 2020 – found employees exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide. Dry ice used to keep meat at safe...
