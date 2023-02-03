Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Susan Warsaw’s lasting impact at SSU
PORTSMOUTH- When Shawnee State University was a community college, Susan Warsaw started as an assistant to President Frank Taylor. As she worked in the part-time role and saw the community college transition into a four-year institution, she realized there was not a development office and saw the need for formal fundraising efforts to be established within the university.
2 arrested after a call of shots fired in Wheelersburg
SCIOTO COUNTY- Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call Wednesday night of multiple shots fired in the area of Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Deputies arrived in the area and were notified by a witness that neighbors had been shooting since around 10pm. While...
