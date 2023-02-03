ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, TN

Chalkbeat

Gov. Lee aims to raise Tennessee teacher base pay to $50,000 by 2027

Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he’ll propose legislation to increase the minimum salary for Tennessee teachers from $41,000 to $50,000 over the next four years.If the proposal passes, the new base salary in the fall of 2027 would be up 42% from 2019, Lee’s first year in office, when the state’s minimum teacher pay was $35,000.The Republican governor has sought to raise teacher compensation annually and said he wants $125...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Portobello expected to open by April

Cookeville – According to reports, Portobello Group‘s new production facility in Cookeville is slated to open by March or April of this year. The factory is expected to provide 230 jobs when operational. Portobello Group, a porcelain and ceramic tile producer, looks to invest around 160M (80M allocated...
COOKEVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Gray opened with prayer at Monday’s House Session

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Reverend Jerry Gray, better known as Brother Jerry on WLAF, opened the Tennessee House of Representatives at Nashville Monday evening with a short message and a prayer. Gray was the guest of State Rep. Dennis Powers. On this Tuesday morning, Gray will...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
TENNESSEE STATE

