Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gov. Lee aims to raise Tennessee teacher base pay to $50,000 by 2027
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he’ll propose legislation to increase the minimum salary for Tennessee teachers from $41,000 to $50,000 over the next four years.If the proposal passes, the new base salary in the fall of 2027 would be up 42% from 2019, Lee’s first year in office, when the state’s minimum teacher pay was $35,000.The Republican governor has sought to raise teacher compensation annually and said he wants $125...
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit 'Copperhead Road' as a piece of state history.
WATE
IGA store being sold after 35 years
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
ucbjournal.com
Portobello expected to open by April
Cookeville – According to reports, Portobello Group‘s new production facility in Cookeville is slated to open by March or April of this year. The factory is expected to provide 230 jobs when operational. Portobello Group, a porcelain and ceramic tile producer, looks to invest around 160M (80M allocated...
1450wlaf.com
Gray opened with prayer at Monday’s House Session
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Reverend Jerry Gray, better known as Brother Jerry on WLAF, opened the Tennessee House of Representatives at Nashville Monday evening with a short message and a prayer. Gray was the guest of State Rep. Dennis Powers. On this Tuesday morning, Gray will...
‘Apples to apples’: TN lawmaker wants to clarify alcohol language in Tennessee Code
Currently, state law regulates beer and other alcoholic beverages by using a determination of the alcohol content by weight. The limit of the by-weight alcohol content allowed to be sold in grocery stores is currently 8%.
Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Send Me.’: TN lawmakers explain why phrase should become a state motto
The new motto would "more fully capture who we are as Tennesseans," according to one of the bill's sponsors.
thunderboltradio.com
Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
wkms.org
Tennessee could get a 'mesonet' soon, making it easier to forecast tornadoes, landslides and floods
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TN Lawmakers file bill for free school breakfast/lunch
Republicans filed the bill Democrats say they've been trying to pass for years.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
WSMV
Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families
Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.
WATE
Cemetery fee forgiven after 40-year-old typo led widow to believe to had paid
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out. A fee was charged that she believed had been paid nearly 40 years ago. The cemetery has now refunded the fee and explained what happened.
Comments / 10