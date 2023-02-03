Read full article on original website
WPMI
Police: Teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
WPMI
Downtown business owners pleased with increased police presence
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A successful, fun, and safe weekend in Downtown Mobile last weekend! More than a thousand people took to the streets enjoying several parades and a concert by R&B artist, Nelly. Safety was a major concern for many including downtown business owner following a mass shooting in Downtown Mobile. After the shooting police came up with a plan in a meeting with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and business owners. Tonight, those business owners are happy. The solutions seem to be working.
WPMI
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died
According to the Prichard Police Department, a woman was shot at a Chevron station Tuesday night. A large Police Presence was spotted at the corner of Wolf ridge and St Stephen's Roads in Prichard. The unnamed victim was taken from the scene to the hospital; the extent of her injuries...
WPMI
Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
WPMI
"I think it's a story beyond just Mobile" Amtrak gets ready to make a comeback
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak is coming back to Mobile. It's the talk of the town right now and soon, people will see Amtrak coming in and out of Mobile twice a day. "You hear a lot of people talking about it on social media that I have the opportunity to go to New Orleans and vice versa," Mobile City Councilmember Cory Penn said.
WPMI
Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex
Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
WPMI
Report: Brake failure did not cause Semmes fire truck crash
Semmes, Ala. (WPMI) — Last month after a 24-year-old Semmes ladder truck crashed on Schillenger Road during stormy weather, sources at the Semmes Fire-Rescue Department told NBC 15 News the brakes failed as a Lieutenant drove the truck down a hill into a curve, and they shared an internal email that previously warned about the condition of the brakes. Concerned with what he heard in our reporting, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook hired Redding Crash Reconstruction to investigate the brakes, at a cost of $2,500, and is now sharing results with us.
WPMI
Bay Minette Police: Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — On 02/04/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, Bay Minette Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Mango Street in reference to a civil issue. While en route the caller reported that a male on scene, David Starke, identified himself as a Baldwin County...
WPMI
Amtrak train crews begin training on Gulf Coast route through Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amtrak train crews will begin required familiarization trips this week, learning the physical characteristics of the future route by operating Amtrak locomotives and railcars between Mobile, Ala., and New Orleans. This process will continue for several months, in conjunction with the freight railroads that will...
WPMI
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
WPMI
"Murdered for only trying to be a good father" Mobile family speaks out after shooting
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — A local family is heartbroken and calling for a change after their loved one was shot and killed Friday night. The victim, 20-year-old Zycorreyan Harris was killed in Semmes after his family says he was trying to get his baby from his child's mother. The...
WPMI
Standing room only as only two Prichard Water Board members attend meeting
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Prichard residents are asking Prichard Water Board's leadership to show them the money. An emergency meeting was held Tuesday; It comes after financial documents revealed the utility is in default on the service on a $55 million bond with Synovus Bank. The meeting was packed with Prichard Water customers, but several board members were missing. The customers in attendance are saying enough is enough.
WPMI
Crichton shooting victim's mother speaks out
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department shots rang out off of Burden and Cotton Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one man to the hospital. Shernita Mauldin says her 27-year-old son Howard Anderson was the victim, and the shooter was his childhood friend. "I...
WPMI
Potential legal problems for Mobile, First 48 after not guilty verdict
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County man who was featured on the First 48 a year before his murder trial has been found not guilty, and his attorneys say there will likely be a lawsuit over how he was portrayed in the program. The show follows Mobile Police homicide detectives in the first 48 hours of murder investigations and gives viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes. Robert Abrams was featured in Episode 11, Season 22, which has been pulled off A&E's website. It aired last January and shows detectives arresting Abrams for murder after he shot Manchella Allen at the Cookies n Cream strip club in Theodore. Abrams missed the show because he was locked up in Mobile Metro Jail awaiting trial.
