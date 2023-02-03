ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

longisland.com

Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning

The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
NBC New York

NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers

Stop me if you've heard this one before recently: Someone just won one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all-time. For the second time in four months, one of the 10 biggest jackpots ever was up for grabs Monday night. Unfortunately for those in the tri-state, that winning ticket was not sold here, or anywhere close. But there were a couple of very lucky losers in New York, however.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
C.J.Teevan

How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in the 3-story office building in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, N.Y., were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
ROSLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.Kyle Cyriax, age 28, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the hamlet of Brentwood, on Crooked Hill Road, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Cyri…
BRENTWOOD, NY

