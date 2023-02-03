Read full article on original website
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
longisland.com
Suffolk DA: Former Long Island Attorney Accused of Stealing from Clients for Second Time
Douglas Valente, a former Long Island attorney, has been indicted for the second time, this time having been accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from a client, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Valente of Boca Raton, Florida, 56, was charged with Grand Larceny only two months after having...
longisland.com
Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
Staten Island pimp with gang ties recruited, enslaved female victims, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An alleged sex-trafficking operation based out of a New Springville townhouse was the work of a reputed gang member who recruited and then “enslaved” his female victims, according to FBI investigators. Justin Dixon, 32, of Brooklyn, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Federal Court on...
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
Man Who 'Nearly Killed' Police Officer In Patchogue Stabbing Pleads Guilty
A man accused of stabbing a Long Island police officer during an attempted arrest, nearly killing him, is facing more than a decade behind bars after confessing to the attack. Jonathan Nunez, age 27, of Centereach, pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Feb. 6, including aggravated assault on a police officer.
4 People Stopped From Robbing Homes, Arrested In Harrison: Police
Four people believed to have been involved in residential burglaries across the nation were arrested after police pulled them over in Westchester County and found them in possession of burglar's tools. On Saturday, Feb. 4, police in Purchase pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a...
Rep. George Santos' New York office window vandalized: 'Beyond unacceptable'
New York GOP Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens was vandalized, but police have not reported any arrests. The graffiti had been washed off by Friday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Long Island authorities designate safe zones for social media transactions
NEW YORK - Making purchases on social media could net you a deal, but it can also be dangerous, as seen when an off-duty NYPD officer was shot while trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace. Now, law enforcement in Suffolk County has created designated areas to protect people...
'Explosive device' sets SUV on fire in Long Island driveway: police
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
Contractor, Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death In Poughkeepsie
A construction company and its owner have pleaded guilty to violating OSHA regulations resulting in the death of a Hudson Valley construction worker and the injury of another in 2017. OneKey, a New Jersey construction company, and its owner, Finbar O'Neill, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 2, said Damian Williams,...
News 12
Source: Person of interest in custody for shooting of off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting of an off-duty police officer from Deer Park, a source tells News 12. The 26-year-old officer remained on life support Monday after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend after police say he arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car in East New York on Saturday evening.
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
27east.com
Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning
The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
NBC New York
NY Lottery Results: $1M Powerball Tix Sold in NYC, Long Island — See Winning Numbers
Stop me if you've heard this one before recently: Someone just won one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of all-time. For the second time in four months, one of the 10 biggest jackpots ever was up for grabs Monday night. Unfortunately for those in the tri-state, that winning ticket was not sold here, or anywhere close. But there were a couple of very lucky losers in New York, however.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in the 3-story office building in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, N.Y., were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Uniondale Woman Avoids Prison After Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme With Inmate
A Long Island woman won’t serve any time behind bars after admitting that she fraudulently obtained thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits by impersonating a prison inmate. Briana Garland, age 30, of Uniondale, was sentenced to two years of probation in federal court in Albany on Thursday, Feb....
Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Long Island
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.Kyle Cyriax, age 28, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the hamlet of Brentwood, on Crooked Hill Road, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Cyri…
