Car Sale Scam: Man Who Shot Cop Found Hiding In Hudson Valley, PD
A man with a lengthy rap sheet was found hiding in the Hudson Valley hours after he allegedly shot a cop in the head. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids
After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
Hudson Valley Stranger Accused of Kidnapping Woman and Two Kids
Police say a terrifying attack played out in Dutchess County on Monday when a woman was targeted by a man with a knife. On February 6 just before 7 pm, police received a call from a woman who said she had been the victim of a brutal attempted robbery. The story she told would terrify any parent.
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Hudson Valley, New York School Served ‘Racist’ Lunch To Students
A Hudson Valley school district was shocked a last-minute menu change ended up serving students a "racist" meal. A school from the Lower Hudson Valley is under fire for its "insensitive" Black History Month menu. Rockland County, New York School Served 'Racist' Lunch. Last week, on Feb. 1, the first...
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant
Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
Odd Foot Print Puzzles Hudson Valley Hikers
No one seems to know what made this footprint found on a local hiking trail. Does it look familiar to you?. I'm not saying it is a sasquatch but it's definitely a sasquatch. If it isn't Bigfoot then what made these tracks?. Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley. I guess I...
Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event
Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York
The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
Amazing: Forgotten Film Shows Poughkeepsie In 1912
Time to go back in time... no DeLorean needed. Restored film from 1912 shows Poughkeepsie, NY complete with early automobiles, police paddy wagons, and more. Can you recognize some famous addresses from over 120 years ago?. Much has changed in Dutchess County since the early twentieth century. While some landmarks...
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
