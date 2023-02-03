ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York

It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
WALLKILL, NY
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant

Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
KINGSTON, NY
Odd Foot Print Puzzles Hudson Valley Hikers

No one seems to know what made this footprint found on a local hiking trail. Does it look familiar to you?. I'm not saying it is a sasquatch but it's definitely a sasquatch. If it isn't Bigfoot then what made these tracks?. Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley. I guess I...
MONTEBELLO, NY
Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event

Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Amazing: Forgotten Film Shows Poughkeepsie In 1912

Time to go back in time... no DeLorean needed. Restored film from 1912 shows Poughkeepsie, NY complete with early automobiles, police paddy wagons, and more. Can you recognize some famous addresses from over 120 years ago?. Much has changed in Dutchess County since the early twentieth century. While some landmarks...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

