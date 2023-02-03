Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
wlrn.org
DeSantis wants to expand state guard
The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget. DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard to assist the Florida...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
WSVN-TV
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
wlrn.org
2A backers call a Republican plan to allow permitless concealed carry a bait-and-switch
Last Spring, Gov. Ron DeSantis made a promise to a crowd of supporters in Levy County. ” I can’t tell you exactly when but I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to sign a constitutional carry into law in the state of Florida," he said to a cheering crowd.
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org
South Florida to receive more than $180 million for sea level rise projects
South Florida is getting more than $180 million of bigger pipes, stronger stormwater pumps and higher canals to deal with rising sea levels — the majority of this year’s state funds. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the latest round of Resilient Florida grants on Monday afternoon. South Florida cities,...
wlrn.org
International tourism rebounds, but Florida still has 'a way to go'
International tourism has increased faster in Florida than other parts of the nation but remains below pre-pandemic levels, state tourism officials said this week. Visit Florida officials unveiled international travel figures from the final three months of 2022 that reflected continued effects of global inflation, lengthy visa-processing times and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for foreign air travelers coming to the United States. Full fourth-quarter tourism figures will be released in about two weeks.
wlrn.org
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change
People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
wlrn.org
A gun bill approved amid crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
wlrn.org
Another Florida special session starts Monday. Here's what's on the schedule
Typically, a special legislative session focuses on just one—maybe two—subjects. This time, lawmakers are tacking a full slate of issues. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket for the special legislative session that starts Monday. Hurricane Recovery. Lawmakers are expected to allocate more funding for...
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
Florida’s Black Affairs Board Apologizes After Member Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Racist’
Pierre Rutledge, chair of the Black Affairs Advisory Board, apologized after board member Stephen Hunter Johnson called Ron DeSantis "racist." But where was the lie? The post Florida’s Black Affairs Board Apologizes After Member Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Racist’ appeared first on NewsOne.
floridapolitics.com
Former Plantation Mayor pays fine for 2018 campaign violations
Lynn Stoner was defeated in her 2022 bid for re-election. The former Mayor of Plantation was fined $1,200 for campaign report violations, the Broward County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced Tuesday. Lynn Stoner, who lost her campaign for re-election to Commissioner Nick Sortal, garnering just 39% of the...
wlrn.org
A bill could turn this town into Palm Beach County's 40th municipality
In an effort to preserve the rural charm of Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County’s bipartisan legislative delegation voted unanimously on a proposed bill that would give residents the choice to become the county's 40th municipality. Under the bill, the area's 43,000 residents would be given the ability to vote on...
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
