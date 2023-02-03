ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
wlrn.org

DeSantis wants to expand state guard

The recently revived Florida State Guard would more than triple in size and add aviation and maritime equipment, with funding going from $10 million to more than $95 million, under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget. DeSantis last year pushed to reactivate the volunteer state guard to assist the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

International tourism rebounds, but Florida still has 'a way to go'

International tourism has increased faster in Florida than other parts of the nation but remains below pre-pandemic levels, state tourism officials said this week. Visit Florida officials unveiled international travel figures from the final three months of 2022 that reflected continued effects of global inflation, lengthy visa-processing times and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for foreign air travelers coming to the United States. Full fourth-quarter tourism figures will be released in about two weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change

People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

A gun bill approved amid crossfire

A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations...
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Former Plantation Mayor pays fine for 2018 campaign violations

Lynn Stoner was defeated in her 2022 bid for re-election. The former Mayor of Plantation was fined $1,200 for campaign report violations, the Broward County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced Tuesday. Lynn Stoner, who lost her campaign for re-election to Commissioner Nick Sortal, garnering just 39% of the...
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy