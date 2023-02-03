Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Iowa business owner lobbies for modernizing Small Business Administration
The owner of a Cedar Rapids business is in Washington, D.C., urging congress to modernize the Small Business Administration. Sydney Rieckhoff is the CEO of Almost Famous Popcorn, a company she co-founded with her brother 10 years ago when she was 14. “Ninety-four percent of small business owners think that...
Radio Iowa
Abortion opponents call for ‘life at conception’ law to ban all abortions
Abortion opponents say it’s time for a ban on all abortions in Iowa. Republican Representative Luana Stoltenberg of Davenport spoke at a prayer service in the Iowa Capitol. “My prayer is that Iowa will pass a life at conception bill to protect our most vulnerable and defenseless citizens and our women and children,” Stoltenberg said.
Radio Iowa
Lawmaker aims to give Iowans permission to kill ‘nuisance’ raccoons
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. “The raccoon population has just expanded dramatically over the past...
Radio Iowa
ISU researchers part of project to add more diversity to corn belt agriculture
Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the corn belt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. “The long rotations with lots of different crops, spread risk, all around the farm, but they also took care of, you know ecological processes, agroecological processes that took care of a lot of the, you know, the pest cycles and the weed cycles and that sort of thing,” he says.
Radio Iowa
Ethanol industry leader says opposition to carbon pipelines is frustrating
The leader of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says the biofuels industry is frustrated by opposition to carbon pipelines and a little bit angry about delayed federal rules that would let E-15 be sold year-round in every state this summer. The statewide association held its annual meeting yesterday, Mike Jerke...
