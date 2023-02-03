Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the corn belt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. “The long rotations with lots of different crops, spread risk, all around the farm, but they also took care of, you know ecological processes, agroecological processes that took care of a lot of the, you know, the pest cycles and the weed cycles and that sort of thing,” he says.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO