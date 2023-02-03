Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
LeBron James chases NBA scoring record as Lakers battle Thunder: Free NBA live stream, how to watch, time, channel
LeBron James takes aim at the NBA’s career scoring record and is within striking distance as the Los Angeles Lakers get set to host the Oklahoma Thunder in the Staples Center. James goes into the Tuesday night matchup just 35 points shy of tying Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career mark and 36 points away from setting a new record.
LeBron James breaks 39-year-old mark, becomes NBA career scoring leader
LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Kyrie Irving going to Dallas Mavericks for players, picks: AP source
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney makes his college pick
One of the Mid-Penn’s top playmakers said Tuesday he is staying close to home to play his college football. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Hershey senior Marcus Sweeney announced on Twitter that he is headed to Shippensburg. “Very excited to announce my...
Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are using the final National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class to jump ahead to the 2025 College Football Playoff race. First, they discuss potential changes to the recruiting calendar and...
