BOSTON — With audiences showing a continued preference to stream movies in the comfort of home, away from crowds and overpriced snacks, the box office take for many films has suffered. But the new comedy “80 for Brady” tested the trend and succeeded. It brought in a higher-than-expected take of $12.5 million and nabbed the number two spot at the box office in its opening weekend, grossing just about $2 million less than the horror film “Knock at the Cabin.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO