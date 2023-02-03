ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady

An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs took to social media on Friday morning to pay tribute to Brady.

The team released a more-than-four-minute video that included quotes from Brady himself and several of his Tampa Bay teammates.

"Outside looking in, you don't know what to expect from Tom Brady," linebacker Lavonte David said in the video. "But actually being around him, being in the locker room, you see why a lot of people love him."

"The greatest football player to ever live," wide receiver Mike Evans said of Brady. "When it's all said and done, I'm going to look back and cherish this for the rest of my life."

Brady himself summed up his tenure with the Bucs by saying, "I don't know what my future holds, but this has been an incredible part of my football journey."

The Bucs are the second team this week to post a Brady tribute video. The New England Patriots, where Brady spent his first 20 seasons in the league, did so on Wednesday .

Brady's retirement leaves the Bucs in a precarious position at quarterback. The team has just one signal-caller under contract for the 2023 season at the moment: second-year pro Kyle Trask, who has appeared in one career game.

However, after making the playoffs three straight seasons and winning a Super Bowl with Brady behind center, Bucs fans surely wouldn't trade Brady's run with the team, even if there are a few lean years to come.

