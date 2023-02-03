ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft

ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as the Bengals look...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy