T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Steps Out Sans-Wedding Ring, Beaming After ABC Cuts Ties With Estranged Husband Over Amy Robach Affair

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
T.J. Holmes ' ex Marilee Fiebig was spotted without her wedding ring as she enjoyed an afternoon stroll in New York City, toting around a bouquet of red roses.

On Thursday, RadarOnline.com learned the immigration lawyer appeared to be in great spirits during her first public sighting since news broke that Holmes and his former GMA3 co-host Amy Robach are officially out at ABC, subtly ditching the band on her left hand.

While breaking cover, Fiebig, 45, kept cozy in a long, black coat over a white turtleneck and black pants.

The Save the Children executive has been keeping her head up after Holmes filed for divorce on December 28 following 12 years of marriage.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter," her attorney, Stephanie Lehman , said on January 4 in an update.

Lehman noted that she and Holmes' lawyer "have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

It is claimed both Holmes and Robach called it quits with their respective spouses in August. Sources said Robach was in the process of a breakup and waiting to go public with her split from her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, until it was settled.

However, her relationship with Holmes was exposed in November when a series of photos were published showing the new couple holding hands and packing on PDA.

A spokesperson for ABC has since confirmed Robach and Holmes signed a deal with the network to solidify their exit .

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson said. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned several TV personalities are eyeing the position now left vacant at ABC, including Joy Behar .

A source spilled, "Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program."

