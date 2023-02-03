This Chair Is the Perfect Addition to Any Goth Home

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Gothic is not just a fashion style or music category; it's a lifestyle. With that said, a lot of people these days enjoy turning their homes into gothic crypts. But Gothic doesn't always mean everything is just black .

The owner of the TikTok account @jkcreativecantonand , who's also a furniture artist, shares in her video how you can transform a vintage chair with some color, but in a gothic way. Let's check it out.

It's lovely! A little dark with a little girlie—the ideal combination for any early-2000s goth or emo girl.

All that's needed for this furniture artistry is an old chair , which you can easily find at Goodwill, some chalk and clay-based paint, paint brushes, and a cool skull mold or other molds you'd like to use.

The products this artist used for her chair upgrade are chalk and clay-based paint by Daydream Apothecary and a skull mold by @cursifex . If you want to keep your options open, you can find a wide range of skull molds on Etsy or Amazon .

She doesn't disclose which colors she chose, but it looks like she used the colors "Scuba Girl" for the fabric and "Deadly Nightshade" for the frame.

As seen in the video, there is no stripping of the old finish necessary—just a good wipe to clean off the dust.

That's it.

If this is your first time painting furniture, you might want to tape off the border of the frame and fabric so the results turn out to be clean. However, this artist actually combined the colors, so the purple bled into the darker shade. She also started by painting the frame first, adding the skulls to the legs, and then painting the fabric. And lastly, she added the skull to the crown of the frame.

It's a pretty simple process.

We love this gothic transformation, and of course, so does the TikTok community.

