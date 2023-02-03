On Thursday, February 9th, the Town of Boone Sustainability Committee will be meeting in a hybrid fashion for their regularly scheduled meeting. In-person attendees will be able to meet in the downstairs conference room in Planning and Inspections located in the Downtown Boone Post Office at 680 West King St. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be accessible virtually through the WebEx video conferencing software. To participate, individuals must email George Santucci, the Sustainability and Special Projects Manager at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Requests must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting and will receive an invitation to the meeting. More information on how to watch, listen, and participate in the meeting can be found at the end of the agenda. The Town of Boone Sustainability Committee looks forward to hearing from the community and engaging in a productive meeting.

BOONE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO