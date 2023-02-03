Read full article on original website
yadkinripple.com
Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth
Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
860wacb.com
Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes
31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
Conover man charged with trafficking heroin
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
The Tomahawk
Jason’s Auto Repair, 9 years in business and counting
Jason Campbell, owner of Jason’s Auto Repair, located at 334 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683, behind McDonald’s, has been in business since October 2014. Open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jason’s Automotive is a full-service repair shop sans transmission and bodywork. Campbell started working for Levi’s company right out of high school. About a year before they closed, the employees had formed a union, Campbell recalls. In 1999 they shut their facility down, but not without providing their employees an opportunity to better themselves. Levi’s gave the employees they were laying off the choice of going to a trade school or obtaining their 4-year degree - free of charge. Campbell said, “the Levi company provided computers to everyone.”
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
wataugaonline.com
Watauga County man celebrates $338,787 Cash 5 jackpot
Michael Allen of Zionville tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $338,787 jackpot. Allen purchased his lucky ticket from the Kangaroo Express on State Farm Road in Boone. He matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win the jackpot. Allen arrived at...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Police seek identity of man in photo
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact Criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.
WCSO: Man arrested for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after being found in possession of stolen items, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Brandon Ely, 20, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation, according to a release from the WCSO. Deputies found Ely in the […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Taylorsville Man
Tod-Jaa Dazujuan Tilley, age 37 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Hickory Police. He was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Tilley is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000. A Tuesday court appearance is listed.
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A release from Captain Andy Seabolt with the SCSO says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one […]
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly […]
Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
Go Blue Ridge
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering a free Workshop
Local farmers in the Watauga region will be able to take advantage of a free workshop this Monday, Feb. 27 to learn more about the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) offered by the US Department of Agriculture. Hosted by the Watauga Center of NC Cooperative Extension, the workshop will cover...
Go Blue Ridge
The Town of Boone Sustainability Committee meeting is coming up
On Thursday, February 9th, the Town of Boone Sustainability Committee will be meeting in a hybrid fashion for their regularly scheduled meeting. In-person attendees will be able to meet in the downstairs conference room in Planning and Inspections located in the Downtown Boone Post Office at 680 West King St. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be accessible virtually through the WebEx video conferencing software. To participate, individuals must email George Santucci, the Sustainability and Special Projects Manager at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Requests must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting and will receive an invitation to the meeting. More information on how to watch, listen, and participate in the meeting can be found at the end of the agenda. The Town of Boone Sustainability Committee looks forward to hearing from the community and engaging in a productive meeting.
