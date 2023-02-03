Read full article on original website
ABC News
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin makes stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Apple Martin has officially made her Paris Fashion Week debut. The eldest child and only daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out on this week's fashion scene to attend Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show. She was photographed wearing a black and white tweed Chanel minidress and jacket set, finishing...
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Katie Holmes Shines In Sheer Tights And A Fringed Skirt On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes, 44, rocked sheer tights and a fringed skirt while speaking with the late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, 48, to talk about the 25th anniversary of her film debut in The Ice Storm and her role in the play The Wand...
In Style
Nicole Richie Wore the Shortest Dress With the Biggest Blazer
As the temperatures drop, celebrity attire seems to be moving in the opposite direction of what you might expect. As in, hemlines are getting shorter, not longer — say what? What’s more, some A-listers are nixing pants altogether, and while it might not really make sense in terms of practicality, fashion isn’t all about following the rules or doing the expected thing.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
netflixjunkie.com
How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?
As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Reveals Dad Arnold Has a Pony at His Home for Her Two Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is discussing the things her parents got right raising her and how she plans to pass them on to her two daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expressing her gratitude for having great parents, who are now hands-on grandparents. Speaking with The New York Times ahead of the release of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, this week, the author praised mom Maria Shriver and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for how they raised her and how involved they are in the lives of her two daughters, Eloise Christina,...
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Kacey Musgraves Looks Like a Barbiecore Snack in a Skintight Bodysuit and Feathered Cape
As long as Barbiecore remains a red-carpet trend, Kacey Musgraves will be here to show everyone how it's done, as she did at the 2023 Grammys. The “Golden Hour” singer arrived on the red carpet in a skintight bubblegum pink body suit with matching pumps under a floor-length feathered cape. She wore her hair pulled back in a low-key updo with her dark brown curtain bangs framing her face.
In Style
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Salma Hayek always delivers a masterclass in bombshell dressing, from sexy gowns to even sexier bikinis. Case in point? Her sultry shoot with British GQ Hype was textbook Salma, particularly one look that included a feminine silhouette with a deep V neckline. The actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel from...
Jennifer Lopez Combined All Her Style Signatures Into One Outfit
It would be pretty easy to dress up as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween. The superstar has an extremely personal, diva-worthy signature style. Over the years, the star has continued to wear a handful of specific items on a steady rotation—whether that be her choice of coats, shoes, or water bottles (we’ll get to that). Yesterday in Los Angeles, Lopez incorporated all of her fashion obsessions into a singular, fabulously cozy outfit.
Lizzo Was a Literal Bouquet of Roses at the Grammys
There are few who can touch Lizzo in terms of making an unforgettable red carpet entrance, and her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards is no exception. The “About Damn Time” singer wore a cherry red hooded cape covered in rosettes atop a striped tangerine bustier gown with long sheer sleeves—both of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Two glittering, oversized rings graced the singer's fingers as well as an artful orange manicure with sculpted rosettes on every tip. An additional rosette was tucked into her hair for good measure.
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
