University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
Birmingham man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 burglary
A Hoover man was recently sentenced for robbing a convenience store two years ago, US Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham transit unveils new bus with picture of 12 moms to stop gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly wrapped bus will be making its way through Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods with this message on the back: stop the violence. “We’re trying to bring awareness to our pain and suffering of our children that have been murdered on these streets of Birmingham, Sheree Kennon said. Her son Detraio Whorton died in 2021.
Arrest made in connection to homicide on 1st Street West in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jasmine Price in January. According to BPD, Raquan Wilson, 26, of Birmingham turned himself in on Monday at the Jefferson County Jail after detectives obtained a warrant for murder. Price was killed on Jan. 13 in the 800 […]
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools. The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
wbrc.com
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson turned...
wbrc.com
Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
CBS42.com
Victim in Center Point homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Comeback Town: A homicide prevention strategy that will work
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnists are Prim F. Escalona and Danny Carr. Jefferson County has a murder problem. Our murder problem is so prolifically deadly, that it even eclipses the annual homicide rate for the entire continent...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford of Center Point. He was 59. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s 1st Annual Black Male Summit Draws Top Area Leaders
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr stood before a group of nearly 100 Black men on Saturday at the first annual Birmingham Black Male Summit and “spoke from the heart,” he said. “To be in this room with a bunch of African American men, and there are no...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
