Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham transit unveils new bus with picture of 12 moms to stop gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly wrapped bus will be making its way through Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods with this message on the back: stop the violence. “We’re trying to bring awareness to our pain and suffering of our children that have been murdered on these streets of Birmingham, Sheree Kennon said. Her son Detraio Whorton died in 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson turned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with murder and arson refuses to leave cell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may remember the horrific story about a man who was murdered and left in a burning house in August last year. The man police say is responsible for killing Nathan Gemeinhart, was scheduled to be in court on Monday. It was supposed to be an...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Victim in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed during a reported assault in Center Point. According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Phillip Edward Lankford, of Center Point, was found dead at Shadowood Circle NE around 9:26 a.m. Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
CENTER POINT, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

