Video from a recent Post Malone performance in Sydney, Australia is going viral after the "I Like You" crooner drank a beer from a fan's shoe during the show. Post Malone is currently serving as the opening act for the Oceania leg of legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers' Global Stadium Tour. On Feb. 5, the tour stopped at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. During Posty's set, he decided to pull off a shoey for fans. For the uninitiated, a shoey is the act of drinking a beer out of one’s shoe for the purpose of punishment, good luck or celebration.

