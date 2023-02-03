Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Drake Wins First Grammy in Four Years Despite Not Submitting Music
Drake's anti-Grammy stance didn't stop him from winning an award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the first time in four years. Last night (Feb. 5), the Grammy Awards aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a number of rappers winning coveted gramophones. Drake won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" with Tems. This marks his first win since bagging the trophy for Best Rap Song in 2019 for his diamond single "God's Plan."
Post Malone Drinks Beer From Fan’s Shoe – Watch
Video from a recent Post Malone performance in Sydney, Australia is going viral after the "I Like You" crooner drank a beer from a fan's shoe during the show. Post Malone is currently serving as the opening act for the Oceania leg of legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers' Global Stadium Tour. On Feb. 5, the tour stopped at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. During Posty's set, he decided to pull off a shoey for fans. For the uninitiated, a shoey is the act of drinking a beer out of one’s shoe for the purpose of punishment, good luck or celebration.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards
Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
Lil Uzi Vert Wears New Slick-Back Hairstyle at Roc Nation Brunch, Fans React
Lil Uzi Vert is full of surprises. The Philadelphia rapper was spotted rocking a new slick-back hairstyle at today's Roc Nation Brunch. On Saturday (Feb. 4), photos of Lil Uzi Vert rocking a slick-back hairstyle at the annual Pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles were circulating on social media. In the pics, Uzi is wearing a pink suit with a yellow blouse. The rhymer's slick-back gives him a casual-cool look and overall dapper style.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute
The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Jay-Z Performs ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at 2023 Grammy Awards
Jay-Z graced the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight to close out the ceremony's live telecast by performing "God Did" alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy. On Sunday (Feb. 5), Jay-Z came through in a major way for his friend and frequent collaborator, DJ...
Trippie Redd Says Hackers Wanted Him to Pay $1 Million or They’d Leak His New Album
Trippie Redd went through some drama trying to get his latest album, Mansion Musik, into the ears of his devoted fans. According to the 2018 XXL Freshman, hackers threatened to leak his album if he didn't cough up $1 million. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which was...
Lil Pump Spends $25,000 on New Teeth – Watch
Lil Pump is all smiles today. The South Florida rapper recently spent $25,000 on some new teeth. Last month, Miami-based dental facility, 5 Star Smiles, posted a video on their Instagram account of Lil Pump getting a set of new choppers. In the clip, the 22-year-old rapper is having his gums lasered and installed with a new pair of porcelain veneers. It looked painless, and the Pumpster was happy with the results. The video caption reads, "PORCELAIN GANG" in all caps with two cold face emojis.
Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report
UPDATE (Feb. 6):. Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.
Juice Wrld’s Estate Sells His Music Catalog and Hundreds of Unreleased Songs – Report
Juice Wrld's estate has reportedly sold the late Chicago rapper's music catalog and hundreds of unreleased songs. According to a Billboard report published on Saturday (Feb. 4), independent record label and music publisher Opus Music Group quietly acquired a majority stake in Juice Wrld's rights and income streams for nine figures in early 2022. Opus now owns 90 percent of Juice's interest in master recording income and 90 percent of his share of publishing ownership.
