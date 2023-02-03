ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled

By Mesfin Fekadu
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins.

A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.

Jay-Z is also nominated for album of the year for co-writing songs on Beyoncé’s Renaissance as well as song of the year for co-penning “Break My Soul.”

The power couple set a new record when the nominations where announced in November, with both Jay-Z and Beyoncé achieving career totals of 88 nominations each. Jay-Z and Kanye West are tied among rappers with the most Grammys at 24 each, but Jay-Z is expected to surpass West on Sunday.

Beyoncé, too, could break a record on Sunday: She’s won 28 awards and could surpass late conductor Georg Solti’s 31-win record to become the most decorated person in Grammy history. She is nominated for nine awards.

Neither Beyoncé or the Recording Academy have revealed if the star will attend Sunday’s show. Grammy performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.

For the top prize — album of the year — Beyoncé’s Renaissance will battle Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Adele’s 30 , Harry Styles’ Harry’s House , Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti , Lizzo’s Special , Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres , Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and ABBA’s Voyage .

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys , which will air live Sunday on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

