ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service

Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) More than 20,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 6 as utility crews spread across the Austin area work to restore power citywide. During an afternoon press...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights

Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices

Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels

The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway

Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy