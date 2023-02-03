Read full article on original website
New Braunfels offering limb, branch removal following winter storm
Curbside branch removal must be requested by 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for members of the New Braunfels community to take advantage of the service for free. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels will be offering free curbside limb and branch removal to residents for a limited time by request in response to last week’s winter storm.
Bee Cave extends disaster declaration through March
Bee Cave City Council extended a disaster declaration for the city through March 28. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) A declaration of disaster has been issued through March 28 for the city of Bee Cave. During a special City Council meeting Feb. 6, Bee Cave council members unanimously voted to extend the...
‘Nearly all’ Austin Energy customers will have power restored by Feb. 12; resources offered for those still without service
Austin Energy said its crews continue to work around the clock to restore power citywide. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) More than 20,000 Austin Energy customers remained without power shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 6 as utility crews spread across the Austin area work to restore power citywide. During an afternoon press...
Buda City Council to vote on extending local disaster declaration Feb. 7
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council is set to vote on extending the local state of disaster proclamation Feb. 7 that was signed by Mayor Lee Urbanovsky Feb. 6 following days of freezing rain, ice and subsequent damage to the region. Disaster declarations are valid for seven days; the Feb. 6 declaration is set to expire Feb. 13. Through council action, however, the Buda declaration may be extended for 30 days, according to agenda documents.
New Hope Drive extension to include bike lanes, sidewalks, LED streetlights
Road workers repairing the road with shovels, dub asphalt with shovels at the back, the cones in the foreground. Work intended to connect East New Hope Drive between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Sam Bass Road in Cedar Park began in mid-October. The 1.8-mile extension began after the city selected Austin Engineering Co. as the project’s contractor in September. Once construction is completed, the new road will be a divided four-lane roadway with a 110-foot right of way, raised medians, traffic signals, LED streetlights, bike lanes, sidewalks and stormwater controls.
City Council probes Austin's disaster response as recovery continues
Austin Energy officials appeared before City Council on Feb. 7 for a briefing on winter weather preparations and response efforts. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Austin Resource Recovery's estimate of debris left by the storm. Amid ongoing recovery and cleanup efforts from last...
Dripping Springs issues disaster declaration in response to winter storm aftermath
Ice accumulation on trees during February's winter storm caused broken limbs and branches around Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs issued a disaster declaration Feb. 5 in response to the damages caused by the winter storm. This follows Hays County’s disaster declaration from Feb. 3 as it faces more...
Water station available for New Braunfels residents
Residents in need of water can go to the Gruene United Methodist Church until 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 3. (Courtesy Adobe Stock Images) New Braunfels Utilities has opened a water station for residents impacted by the boil water notice that was put into place on the morning of Feb. 2.
Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices
Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
Boil-water notice issued for portion of New Braunfels
Public officials will notify New Braunfels residents in the Riverchase Pressure Zone, highlighted in red above when the boil-water notice is lifted. (Courtesy New Braunfels Utilities) New Braunfels Utilities issued a boil-water notice Feb. 2 to customers in the Riverchase Pressure Zone, which is positioned in the Hunter area. NBU...
Boil-water notice issued for residents in Travis County Water District 10
The boil-water notice was issued Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). Following an outage at the McConnel pump station in Westlake, residents in Travis County Water District 10 are under a boil-water advisory until further notice as of Feb. 2. An additional outage was reported at Wakefield pump station. Repairs by...
Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels
The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
Texas communities receive $73M to improve local roads, curb traffic fatalities
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes across the U.S. in 2021. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program aims to prevent traffic fatalities by improving roadway safety. (Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation) The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $72.7 million to 28 cities, counties, tribes and planning organizations...
Austin officials warn strong winds Feb. 7-8 could cause more power line issues
Austin emergency officials said strong winds could cause more power line damage on Feb. 7. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin continues to make progress on recovery from last week's winter storm, city leaders said, while preparations for forecasted storms this week are underway. City Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Energy General Manager...
Austin Energy: 1,700 power outages still affect 68,000 customers, some on day 5 without electricity
Austin Energy crews inspecting a neighborhood in North Austin. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Austin leaders said work is ongoing to fix the power outages throughout the city, but there is still no estimate for when all customers will regain power. The news came during a 3 p.m. press conference on Feb....
Disaster declaration extended to May for Lakeway
Lakeway leaders extended the city's emergency declaration through May 3. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The city of Lakeway issued a disaster declaration through midnight May 3 to allow Lakeway residents time to file damage claims and for the city to receive outside help from the city of Austin and Travis County, Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore said.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Here is how Austin residents without power can find a place to sleep, shower
A power line in a South Austin neighborhood fell into the street. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) The city of Austin is offering residents a place to sleep and shower as Austin Energy outages continue for the eighth day. Thousands of Austin residents lost power starting Jan. 31 due to a multiday...
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
Austin business Daily Juice Cafe closes all locations
Austin company Daily Juice Cafe closed all of its locations as of Jan. 22 (Courtesy Daily Juice Cafe) Austin-based company Daily Juice Cafe officially closed all of its locations Jan. 22. The company’s location in Westlake at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 245, West Lake Hills, closed in 2022. The...
