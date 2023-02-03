ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Code Blue Warming Center Provides A Vital Need In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the past two months, a City of Jamestown church has been catering to a vital need, operating a Code Blue warming center for those who need it. The Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church on 7th Street is one of two emergency homeless...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGRZ TV

Basecamp tiny home village now open in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for peak ski season, a brand new lodging option is now open in Ellicottville. The eleven tiny homes that make up Basecamp now sit at the base of Holimont Ski Club, and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. The homes range from 400-800 square feet, and each have a kitchen and laundry room.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
buffalospree.com

Buffalo AKG Art Museum sets opening date

After much anticipation, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) has announced it will officially open on May 25, 2023. The new campus will reflect and advance AKG’s mission to increase accessibility and engagement and include more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five classrooms, an interior community gathering space, and public green space situated above an underground parking garage. The original open-air interior courtyard will be transformed into a free community space covered with a site-specific artwork, Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
casdbeavertales.org

Update on the newly opened time capsule

On January 30, the class of 1992 opened the newest time capsule found from the construction going on in the school at a meeting of the Corry alumni. Despite the debate on opening it more than 20 years early, the class of 1992 wanted to open it because they said they might not be around when that time comes.
CORRY, PA
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Earthquake Shakes Parts Of WNY Monday

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Western New York on Monday. The United State Geological Survey reported the detection, with an epicenter in West Seneca, NY. WNY News Now viewers first reported feeling their homes shake around 6:15 a.m. Erie County’s Executive...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Medical Providers Merging Operations

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
GOWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA

