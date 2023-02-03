Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Code Blue Warming Center Provides A Vital Need In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the past two months, a City of Jamestown church has been catering to a vital need, operating a Code Blue warming center for those who need it. The Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church on 7th Street is one of two emergency homeless...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Basecamp tiny home village now open in Ellicottville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just in time for peak ski season, a brand new lodging option is now open in Ellicottville. The eleven tiny homes that make up Basecamp now sit at the base of Holimont Ski Club, and minutes from the Village of Ellicottville and Holiday Valley Resort. The homes range from 400-800 square feet, and each have a kitchen and laundry room.
Buffalo AKG Art Museum sets opening date
After much anticipation, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) has announced it will officially open on May 25, 2023. The new campus will reflect and advance AKG’s mission to increase accessibility and engagement and include more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five classrooms, an interior community gathering space, and public green space situated above an underground parking garage. The original open-air interior courtyard will be transformed into a free community space covered with a site-specific artwork, Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Update on the newly opened time capsule
On January 30, the class of 1992 opened the newest time capsule found from the construction going on in the school at a meeting of the Corry alumni. Despite the debate on opening it more than 20 years early, the class of 1992 wanted to open it because they said they might not be around when that time comes.
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Earthquake Shakes Parts Of WNY Monday
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Western New York on Monday. The United State Geological Survey reported the detection, with an epicenter in West Seneca, NY. WNY News Now viewers first reported feeling their homes shake around 6:15 a.m. Erie County’s Executive...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Medical Providers Merging Operations
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
2 The Outdoors: Best places to view winter wildlife in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though winter's grip often seems like one of iron, there's always a way to gain release. This time of year, a hike in the woods is not only uplifting for the spirit but also a great chance to see wildlife. Mike Radomski, Chief Adventure Officer of Outside Chronicles, hikes the state year-round and knows many great spots.
Erie County Fair admission passes on sale Tuesday
The Erie County Agricultural Society is offering 12-day gate admission passes for the 183rd Erie County Fair starting Tuesday.
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Saturday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for Friday's Take 5 Evening drawing at a Tops in Buffalo.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
Free pet vaccine clinics being held in Erie County February and March
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, a free vaccine clinic is coming up. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding on on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Buffalo Community Center.
