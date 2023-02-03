Read full article on original website
The Annual Blue Ridge Honor Flight for Veterans is near
On Wednesday, February 15th, representatives from the Blue Ridge Honor Flight will be coming to Ashe County for a meeting from 1-3 pm at the Ashe County Sheriff's Office. This visit is in preparation for the next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., scheduled for Saturday April 29th. Eligible veterans from...
The Town of Boone Sustainability Committee meeting is coming up
On Thursday, February 9th, the Town of Boone Sustainability Committee will be meeting in a hybrid fashion for their regularly scheduled meeting. In-person attendees will be able to meet in the downstairs conference room in Planning and Inspections located in the Downtown Boone Post Office at 680 West King St. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be accessible virtually through the WebEx video conferencing software. To participate, individuals must email George Santucci, the Sustainability and Special Projects Manager at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Requests must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting and will receive an invitation to the meeting. More information on how to watch, listen, and participate in the meeting can be found at the end of the agenda. The Town of Boone Sustainability Committee looks forward to hearing from the community and engaging in a productive meeting.
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for their Leadership Avery Program
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for their 2023 Leadership Avery Program, and spots are filling up fast! With only 25 available, interested individuals should apply soon to ensure they get their place. Applications can be completed and submitted online, or mailed or brought in person...
A fund has been set up to Honor the memory of Tamara Stamey
In its first month since its founding, the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund has raised more than $16,000 to support Watauga County Schools teachers who are in the process of seeking or renewing their National Board Certification. The fund was created in memory of longtime Watauga County Schools educator Tamara Stamey...
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering a free Workshop
Local farmers in the Watauga region will be able to take advantage of a free workshop this Monday, Feb. 27 to learn more about the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) offered by the US Department of Agriculture. Hosted by the Watauga Center of NC Cooperative Extension, the workshop will cover...
Boone Celebrates it's new historical Marker
On February 3rd, the town of Boone unveiled a historical marker downtown to commemorate the history of its first post office, Councill's Store. The marker was placed at the intersection of Grand Boulevard and West King Street, across from the Jones House, and was approved by the town council in February 2022 following a report by the Boone Historic Preservation Commission. It is reported that the Councill's Store was acquired by Daniel B. Dougherty in the 1880s and moved to the current location. For more information about the history of Councill's Store, please visit tinyurl.com/4wy82cnh.
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
Avery County new Parks & Recreation Facility needs Architects
Avery County is now accepting statements of qualifications from architectural firms interested in designing and planning a new Parks & Recreation complex to be located at 220 Shady Street in Newland. The proposal should provide background information about the company submitting the proposal, including its employees and experience with similar...
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Charge Man With Trafficking Drugs
35-year old Joshua Lynn Whitmire of Hickory is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Sunday morning. He was charged by the Catawba County Sherrif’s Office with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration and or license tag. Whitmire is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond of $85,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Newton.
