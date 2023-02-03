ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gravitas Ventures Takes North American Rights to ‘The Year Between’

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQgvK_0kbdOHCk00

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the North American rights to The Year Between from writer-director Alex Heller. The film will receive a theatrical and VOD release starting March 3.

Heller stars in the film, along with J. Smith-Cameron, Wyatt Oleff, Emily Robinson, Kyanna Simone and Steve Buscemi.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The feature, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is inspired by true events and follows Clemence Miller (Heller), a college sophomore who is forced to move back home after having a mental breakdown where she is faced with a surprising diagnosis of bipolar disorder. The rest of the synopsis reads: “Upon her jarring return to the Illinois suburbs, Clemence will have to learn how to live with her well-meaning but frustrated family and find balance in a world that seems hellbent on thwarting her.”

The filmmakers are partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago to create resources and dialogue about the use of storytelling as a tool for healing, with NAMI Chicago steering the film’s education and impact distribution.

Eugene Sun Park of Full Spectrum Features produced the film, along with Heller, Amanda Phillips, Sonya Lunsford, and Rachel Gould and Caterin Camargo-Alvarez for Level Forward. Executive producers are Adrienne Becker, Roger Clark, and HaJ for Level Forward; and Smith-Cameron, Susanna Fogel, and Kelly Aisthorpe Waller, Ted Reilly and Markie Glassgow for Chicago Media Angels. Talia Koylass served as associate producer for Full Spectrum Features.

Said Bill Guentzler, senior director of acquisitions at Gravitas, “Alex Heller displays her talent both in front of and behind the camera with a deeply personal story with a healthy dash of comic relief to keep audiences engaged and entertained. We’re excited for audiences to experience her story and we look forward to her future career.”

“Everyone who’s mentally ill is out here experiencing it really differently. This movie is just one example of what that might look like. I made it for people like me, and for people who care about people like me. And to the people I didn’t make it for– your money is still good here,” said Heller.

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tár’ Named Film of the Year at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Todd Field’s Tár claimed the top prize at the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards on Sunday night, where it was named film of the year. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett won actress of the year — the third time she has done so — and Field landed director of the year. Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin was another big winner in London, winning five prizes, including the Attenborough award for British/Irish film of the year, screenwriter of the year, actor of the year for Colin Farrell, and both supporting actor and supporting actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. Another Irish...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: From Barista to Award-Winning Documentary Director

Pipelines are always a popular topic of conversation when it comes to the Sundance Film Festival, thanks to how the festival funnels and supports talent by way of grants, labs, fellowships and other Sundance Institute programs. But not everyone has that sort of traditional path to Park City. While on the ground during this year’s installment, The Hollywood Reporter bumped into filmmaker Joe Peeler who offered up his rather unique route to becoming a Sundance Film Festival director: He once worked as a barista in the Acura Studio lounge. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Magazine Dreams' Pushed Jonathan Majors and Filmmaker...
PARK CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Audra McDonald, Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film Adaptation

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined Aunjanue Ellis in Ava DuVernay’s next feature. DuVernay is writing and directing the movie based on Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent. Ellis, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work in King Richard, was earlier announced for the leading role in the film adaptation now shooting in Georgia.More from The Hollywood ReporterNiecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga Join Ava DuVernay's 'Caste' Film Adaptation  Broadway Box Office: 'The Music Man,' 'A Strange Loop' Close on a High NoteAunjanue Ellis to Star in Ava DuVernay Film Inspired by 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent' Wilkerson’s non-fiction...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Reteaming With ‘Chloe’ Director Atom Egoyan in ‘Seven Veils’

Amanda Seyfried is reteaming with her Chole director Atom Egoyan on Seven Veils, an opera-themed drama that will begin shooting in Toronto next week. The Mank and The Dropout star will play Jeanine, an earnest theatre director tasked with remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, an adaptation of the opera Salome from composer Richard Strauss, based on the play by Oscar Wilde. As she reenters the opera world after so many years away, Jeanine is haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past and allows her repressed trauma to color the present.More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, DAZN Sign...
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson to Star in Bob Dylan-Inspired ‘Girl from the North Country’ Movie for ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Banner Blueprint

With The Banshees of Inisherin becoming an awards season sensation with 19 nominations across the Oscars and BAFTAs, its production banner Blueprint Pictures has revealed the next A-list project on its slate, Girl from the North Country. Based on the Tony-winning show inspired by the music of Bob Dylan and with its playwright Conor McPherson set write and direct, the feature will star Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson (reuniting him with Blueprint following Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), plus Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician Chlöe Bailey (seen on screen in Black-ish and Jane), and rising British actor Tosin Cole (Till, House Party). Blueprint Pictures’...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Topples ‘Avatar 2’ With $14.2M, M. Night Shyamalan’s Lowest Opening

To borrow from American football lingo, the weekend box office contest was full of interesting plays. M. Night Shyamalan’s newest movie, Knock at the Cabin, topped the domestic chart with $14.2 million from 3,643 theaters. While the psychological-tinged horror pic has bragging rights to finally being the film to topple Avatar: The Way of Water from the stop spot, it is nevertheless the lowest North American opening of any film directed by Shyamalan.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Your Place or Mine,' 'Knock at the Cabin' and More'Knock at the Cabin' Star Ben Aldridge Talks His Big-Screen Breakout and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Drake Victorious at 2023 Grammys Even Though He Didn’t Submit His Work for Awards

Drake doesn’t love the Grammys but they love him — the rapper won an award at the 2023 Grammys even though he decided not to submit his latest album for awards. Drake won best melodic rap performance for his guest appearance on Future’s “Wait for U,” which became No. 1 pop hit and also features Afrobeats star Tems. “Wait for U” appears on Future’s album, I Never Liked You.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy WinBeyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at GrammysGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live) Drake walked into Sunday’s show...
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Samberg, Jean Smart Team for Amazon Studios Comedy ‘42.6 Years’ (Exclusive)

Andy Samberg and Jean Smart have teamed up for a unique May-December romantic comedy titled 42.6 Years, which is in development at Amazon Studios. Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind Cruella and I, Tonya, is on board to direct the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterGLAAD Media Awards: 'Tár,' 'Bros,' 'Nope,' 'Hacks,' Demi Lovato and Omar Apollo Among Nominees'Babylon' Review: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Get Blitzed by Damien Chazelle's Nonstop Explosion of Jazz-Age Excess'Hacks,' 'Don't Worry Darling,' and '9-1-1' Location Pros Get Their Props at COLA Samberg came up with the original idea and co-wrote the story with Seth Reiss, a writer on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow Honor Music Legends During In Memoriam Tribute

The 2023 Grammy Awards honored the lives and careers lost in the music industry this past year in a touching In Memoriam segment, with performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Quavo. Host Trevor Noah introduced the tribute, acknowledging the importance of how music can unite people through their differences, while also acknowledging the influence of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in hip-hop over the years. “It’s Black kids and white kids rejecting segregation in the 1950s, and instead, blending R&B, country and even gospel into rock and roll,” Noah said. “In the 1980s, a young...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julianne Moore on Why She Hasn’t Appeared With a Gun Onscreen in a Decade: “I Don’t Find It Appealing”

Julianne Moore is talking about her gun safety stances and Hollywood’s depiction of firearms ahead of the release of her upcoming Apple Original Films movie Sharper. In the film, Moore appears onscreen using a gun — something audiences will see her do for the first time in more than a decade. In an interview with the Times of London published Sunday, she explains that, even if she’s been in movies with guns, not seeing her pick one up was a conscious decision. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Steph Curry Doc 'Underrated' Lights Up Fest With Standing Ovations on "Amazing Night"...
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Grammy Win: “It Has Just Been Such a Journey”

Viola Davis achieved EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir, Finding Me. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!,” she said while accepting the honor as the audience cheered.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Female Composers, 'Encanto' Win Big in Visual Media CategoriesGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Beyoncé Edges Close to Making History at Grammys; Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar Win Early Awards Davis continued to thank “everybody...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Severance’ Actress Dichen Lachman Joins ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (Exclusive)

Severance actress Dichen Lachman is going ape. Lachman, who plays a key role opposite Adam Scott in the buzzy Apple TV+ show, has joined the chest-thumping cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century Studio’s latest Planet of the Apes movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: 'Babylon,' 'Wednesday,' 'The Crown,' 'Avatar' Sequel Among Noteworthy SnubsHollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick Best Episode of a Bad Show, Sweetest Subplot and More 2022 Small-Screen Superlatives'Severance' Bulks Up Cast as Season 2 Begins Filming The new Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Many...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
The Hollywood Reporter

Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Anthony Carrigan to Star in ‘The Adults’ Murder Mystery

Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan are set to star in Alex Winter’s murder mystery The Adults. The feature is about a sister and brother, Megan and Nathan, played by Wood and Gad, who are barely hanging on in present-day America, with their lives completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent’s basement, which leads them down a rabbit hole of crime and murder.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Review: Daniel Radcliffe in Infectiously Silly Biopic ParodyJosh Gad Signs With CAAHBO's 'Westworld' Season 4: TV Review Rocket Science will open sales to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Oscars Shutout of ‘The Woman King’: “This Awards Season Was an Eye-Opener”

When the Oscar nominations were announced in January, some of the most prominent omissions were films made by and starring Black women, including Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, with a cast led by Viola Davis; Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler; and Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, which was France’s selection for international film. Prince-Bythewood opens up about what those omissions mean to her. I am currently a producer on a project, and the executives were adamant that the director we chose be a Black Oscar-winning director. While that sounds great, who would that be? In the 95-year history of the Academy...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Levin Named Laika’s President, Live-Action Film and Series

Laika, the Portland-based animation studio behind movies such as Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, is expanding its live-action moviemaking plans with the hiring of Matt Levin in the newly-created position of president, live-action film and series. Levin served as director of original independent film at Netflix from 2014 to 2022.  During that time, he oversaw development and production of 25 films including the upcoming Gareth Evans’ actioner Havoc starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant; Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things starring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley and Toni Collette; and the 2017 Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning I...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy