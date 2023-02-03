ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's 'Genius Stanley Cup Hack' Is Perfect For Dessert Lovers

By Tamika M. Murray
 4 days ago

We love being able to enjoy our snacks whenever and wherever we want. But sometimes that isn’t possible because of where we’re going. But today’s Stanley Cup hack offers a solution for dessert lovers.

TikTok content creator @laurengodwin shared her genius Stanley Cup hack. Prepare to have your minds blown. Why didn't we know about this sooner?

THANK me later😈 Stanley cup lovers rn😭🍦🏃🏻‍♂️ #stanleycup

If you aren’t familiar with the Stanley Cup, it’s a brilliant travel thermos that keeps your beverages cold for many hours. We love these things, especially when the temperature is hot. So, we can have cold water or wine even when it’s 96 outside. These Stanley Cups are definitely worth buying. But thanks to today’s TikTok video, we found a new use for them. The idea of placing a Ben and Jerry’s carton of ice cream inside for easy travel is brilliant. We love this hack.

We look forward to using it.

Let’s find out if the TikTok community loves this hack too. User @summer said, “Side eye.” @Emi said, “Of course, that’s what you use it for.” @isa admitted, “I love how you didn’t even say water first. Lol.” @sloanebisdb suggested, “Put ice in the bottom to keep the ice cream cold.” @moses_his_toeses_r_roses observed, “Drinking ice cream with a straw.” @brynroberts80 revealed, “I have the same one.” @ｕｈｌｅｅｓｈｕｈ exclaimed, “Wait, this is GENIUS!” @ Emily Elizabeth replied, “You’re adorable.”

Everything about this video is on point. We will be using the hack soon. To stay updated on content, visit @laurengodwin’s TikTok channel. You might learn something new.

