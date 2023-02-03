NEXT Weather: Arctic blast bringing coldest air since December to Philly region

NEXT Weather: Frigid night 03:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget your jacket! It's going to be a cold, windy Friday afternoon and start to the weekend.

The CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team issued an Alert Day through 12 p.m. Saturday as a brief arctic blast will bring dangerous wind chills to the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures will continue to fall all day Friday and into the overnight hours when the arctic blast will bring the coldest air the region has seen since Christmas.

Saturday morning lows will be in the tens and single digits with wind chills at or below zero. The highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s with the wind chill in the teens.

A wind chill advisory has been issued in the Poconos from 5 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.

In Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware wind chills will dip to zero but in the Leigh Valley, it will reach -10 and -20 in the Poconos.

The NEXT Weather team wants to remind you that frostbite can happen in 30 minutes or less on exposed skin.

The region will get some relief on Sunday as temperatures warm to the mid-40s. There is a slight chance of showers at night, but they are expected to be mainly east of Philadelphia.

Next week temperatures will return to the 50s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average for February.

The region will see another chance of rain on Wednesday night into Thursday.