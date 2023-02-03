Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Duluth native Eric Hartmark places 2nd in National Snowshoe Championship
Duluth native Eric Hartmark placed 2nd in the National Snowshoe Championships in McCall Idaho last week. Finishing the 10k with time of 41:30, just behind the winner Joseph Gray of Colorado. Hartmark won last years championship and claimed the World Snowshoe Championships crown in 2019. For full race results CLICK...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Sandrea A
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
WDIO-TV
Cook County’s Dressley, Duluth East’s McHenry finish first at Section 7 Alpine ski meet
At the Section 7 Alpine ski meet Tuesday at Giants Ridge Cook County’s Ray Dressley finished first for the boy’s and Duluth East’s Veronica McHenry finished first for the girls. Dressley, a Grand Marais native, finished with a championship combined score of 1:15.43. “The snow was great....
WDIO-TV
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
WDIO-TV
Kraus-Anderson completes construction of new Rock Ridge Career Academy High School
Kraus-Anderson Construction Company’s Duluth office has completed construction on Rock Ridge Career Academy High School, which utilizes a new model of education career pathways and opportunities for students to explore different occupations and identify potential careers. The 280,000-square-foot school is part of Rock Ridge Public School’s extensive set of...
WDIO-TV
Cromwell-Wright girl’s basketball bests Barnum in double OT, Denfeld boy’s take down Two Harbors
The Cromwell-Wright girl’s basketball team beat Barnum in double overtime 56-53, while Duluth Denfeld boy’s topped Two Harbors 87-70. The Cardinals had handed Barnum one of their only two losses earlier this season winning 62-49 in December, they now account for two of three blemishes. In Duluth Denfeld...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet basketball’s Mayorga, football’s McCray and Omenge sign college commitments
On Tuesday three Lumberjack athletes signed their college commitments out of Cloquet High School. Marco Mayorga committed to play basketball at Rainy River College, he averages 6.5 Points per game. Plus Mesabi Range College football will be getting two teammates, as both tight end Jaxson McCray and running back Alex...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Gabbie Hughes named WCHA Player of the Week
On Monday Gabbie Hughes was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Forward of the Week, for the second time this season. In the University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) women’s hockey 4-3 overtime win over MSU-Mankato Friday she posted a goal and two assists, including the clutch third period goal to tie the game.
