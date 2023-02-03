Read full article on original website
Another Defensive Gem on Hardwood for BHS Basketball Boys
The Bedford Buccaneers are one of the hottest boys’ basketball programs in the state. Since falling to Millbury on Dec. 17, the team is 11-1 and has swept every Dual County League foe. (A loss at Mansfield in late December was a MIAA “endowment game,” and as such did not count on either team’s record.)
Several BHS Senior-Athletes to Compete at Next Level
Several senior student-athletes at Bedford High School have signed or declared commitments to compete next academic year in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs. Two seniors intend to each play two sports at their respective institutions: Richie Fedele, football and lacrosse at Western New England University in Springfield; and Gianna Missiti, soccer and softball at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Both are NCAA Division 3 schools.
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night – Friday, February 10 – Still Time to Enter
This Friday kicks off the fundraising for the annual Dollars for Scholars program serving Bedford and Hanscom students. So if you know things, or know someone who knows things like:. A: Question: Which film became the first to be directed by a woman to gross more than $100 million at...
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons
Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
BHS Performing Arts Presents Chicago: Teen Edition – March 15-18
The Bedford High School Performing Arts Department will present CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION, the long-running Kander & Ebb Broadway musical, March 15 through 18 in the BHS Auditorium. The production, led by director Katrina Faulstich, features approximately eighty students in the cast, crew, and pit orchestra. CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION satirizes the...
Valentine Concert at First Parish in Bedford Feb. 12
It’s an annual tradition, now in its 13th year. “True Love,” this year’s Valentine concert at First Parish in Bedford, will highlight mezzo-soprano Cynthia Mork, baritone Ben Sears, and pianist Brad Conner, together with special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley performing works for four-hand piano. The...
Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award
To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
An Obituary: Betty E. Zaff
Betty E. Zaff, age 84 of Bedford, formerly of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023. Born Sept. 26,1938 in Newark, NJ, Betty graduated from West Orange High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Upsala College, where she met her future husband, Harold. Betty obtained...
Kindergarten Registration Is Now Open for 2023-2024
Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year is now open. There will be more information coming regarding informational nights and kindergarten screening. Use the form https://forms.gle/vm6VGJcaqKpR5P6M7 to register a child for Davis school. Children must be 5 years old by August 31, 2023 to attend Bedford Public Schools in the...
Noted Boston artists Join First Parish “True Love” Valentine Concert on Feb. 12
Valentine concerts traditionally offer dreamy love songs and those will certainly be on the program at First Parish in Bedford on Sunday, Feb 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. But this year the audience is in for an added treat as special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley will perform 20th century piano compositions for four hands, works that will add rhythmic sparkle to the program.
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews
Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
Investigation Underway After Racial Slurs Found in ‘Various Places’ at Bedford High School
Law enforcement and school authorities are investigating the source of racial slurs reported to the administration at Bedford High School on Monday afternoon. Principal Heather Galante, in an email to the BHS community, said the writing was “in various places throughout the high school.”. She asked parents to “reach...
Letter to the Editor: MLK Community Day Was a Big Success
Bedford Embraces Diversity’s community day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 was a powerful and gratifying statement of our town’s commitment to justice and equity. Government, military, educational, and business leaders made that clear with their active presence at the event. We were...
Integrity of Buehler Ponds Leads List of Preservation Projects
Protection of the integrity of the bucolic Buehler ponds leads the relatively modest community preservation projects list for fiscal year 2024. The Bedford Select Board at its Jan. 30 meeting recommended approval of the projects, which will ultimately be decided at Annual Town Meeting on March 27. The entire community...
Extreme Cold Weather is on the Way to Bedford
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch in effect from 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, extending until at least 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, with dangerously cold wind chills possible. Cold wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes....
Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project Would Strain Bedford’s Infrastructure
I am against the overreaching development proposed for Carlisle Road. In particular I think two 3 story apartment buildings with a garage parking under them are terribly out of place and unnecessary. Because of economic conditions such as interest rates and the real estate market the only way the developer...
‘Fuel Farm’ Planned for New Hanscom Hangar Complex
Monday evening’s three-hour “consultation session” on the proposed construction of a complex of 27 hangars on the north side of Hanscom Field elicited voices in protest, as well as some new information. One surprise was the news that there are plans for a “fuel farm” near the...
Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents
Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
“Share the Love” – and Tell Us What YOU Love about Bedford
February is a historically and commercially noted time to share and spread love. But February love doesn’t just have to be about romance, chocolates, and flowers for a sweetheart. It doesn’t have to just be a time when fox and coyote are screeching looking for a mate. It can also be a time without romantic agenda, an opportunity to offer appreciation and admiration to our surroundings.
Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023
February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
