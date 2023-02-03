ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Several BHS Senior-Athletes to Compete at Next Level

Several senior student-athletes at Bedford High School have signed or declared commitments to compete next academic year in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs. Two seniors intend to each play two sports at their respective institutions: Richie Fedele, football and lacrosse at Western New England University in Springfield; and Gianna Missiti, soccer and softball at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Both are NCAA Division 3 schools.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons

Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Valentine Concert at First Parish in Bedford Feb. 12

It’s an annual tradition, now in its 13th year. “True Love,” this year’s Valentine concert at First Parish in Bedford, will highlight mezzo-soprano Cynthia Mork, baritone Ben Sears, and pianist Brad Conner, together with special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley performing works for four-hand piano. The...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award

To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Betty E. Zaff

Betty E. Zaff, age 84 of Bedford, formerly of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023. Born Sept. 26,1938 in Newark, NJ, Betty graduated from West Orange High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Upsala College, where she met her future husband, Harold. Betty obtained...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Kindergarten Registration Is Now Open for 2023-2024

Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year is now open. There will be more information coming regarding informational nights and kindergarten screening. Use the form https://forms.gle/vm6VGJcaqKpR5P6M7 to register a child for Davis school. Children must be 5 years old by August 31, 2023 to attend Bedford Public Schools in the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Noted Boston artists Join First Parish “True Love” Valentine Concert on Feb. 12

Valentine concerts traditionally offer dreamy love songs and those will certainly be on the program at First Parish in Bedford on Sunday, Feb 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. But this year the audience is in for an added treat as special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley will perform 20th century piano compositions for four hands, works that will add rhythmic sparkle to the program.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Gregory Matthews

Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Extreme Cold Weather is on the Way to Bedford

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch in effect from 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, extending until at least 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, with dangerously cold wind chills possible. Cold wind chills may cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents

Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

“Share the Love” – and Tell Us What YOU Love about Bedford

February is a historically and commercially noted time to share and spread love. But February love doesn’t just have to be about romance, chocolates, and flowers for a sweetheart. It doesn’t have to just be a time when fox and coyote are screeching looking for a mate. It can also be a time without romantic agenda, an opportunity to offer appreciation and admiration to our surroundings.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023

February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy