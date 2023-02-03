Read full article on original website
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way
Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
To the Anxiety-Inducing Driver on 295 in Yarmouth, Maine This Morning
Let me start off by saying I don't have OCD. Let me start off by saying I don't have diagnosed OCD. But there's no possible way I don't have some kind of form of it. At least, the obsessive part. And I was obsessed with feeling uncomfortable with what I...
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, But Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
The Last Unicorn Restaurant Has Reopened in Waterville, Maine
Just based on the name alone, I would go to this restaurant guys. Located at 8 Silver Street in Waterville, The Last Unicorn has officially reopened, and Mama wants a reservation. This restaurant was closed to do some upgrading and work with new chefs. They are now new and improved...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Watch Two Fighter Jets Do a Flyby Over Westbrook, Maine, Police Out on Traffic Detail
The men and women who work in law enforcement sometimes have tasks that aren't exactly busy. You've probably seen police squad cars with blue lights on as construction and utility crews do their jobs. All too often, drivers will zoom right by these workers and a police presence helps remind them to slow down and keep these workers safe.
Portland, Maine’s Secret Speakeasy is Not Easily Found Because It Keeps Changing
While recently visiting Portland, Maine, I went into a vintage store called Madelyn's, which just opened. It was a cool store with unique items like vintage t-shirts, so while checking out, I started chatting with the cashier. He was saying how the shop recently opened, and how busy Market Street is.
Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended
Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
This is the Ultimate Unique Valentine’s Day Gift in Portland, Maine
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and I know you are all still scramming to find the perfect gift for your loved ones, your best friends, and those in your life to who you want to show love. This holiday isn’t just about being in love with a...
Portland on Tap is Tomorrow, and You Can Still Get Tickets Here
It's nearly here! Tomorrow is the big party of the season. Portland on Tap will be serving up good times and great beers Saturday, February 4, at the Cross Insurance Arena. And yes, there are still some tickets left for the second session, so don't miss out! Get them here.
Maine Husband Straps on Watermelon to Live Like His Pregnant Wife
Shawnie is pregnant with their fourth child and her hubby wanted to help. Shawnie Rochelle Franco, in Sumner Maine, says her husband Jody is so supportive, helpful, and understanding. He volunteered a few months ago to do the contraction/muscle simulator! Just to try and experience what Shawnie was going through. But since this is their last baby and final pregnancy, Jody said he wanted to know what it's like for Shawnie every night and day. So, he strapped a watermelon to his belly!
Serious Chiefs Fans in Mechanic Falls Living Large in Patriot Nation
Well, there's one couple who will be watching the actual game Sunday. We all know that the Super Bowl (LVII) this year doesn't have our beloved New England Patriots. But for one couple in Mechanic Falls, they couldn't be happier to see their Kansas City Chiefs!. Sean grew up as...
