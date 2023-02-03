ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way

Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended

Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
BIDDEFORD, ME
Maine Husband Straps on Watermelon to Live Like His Pregnant Wife

Shawnie is pregnant with their fourth child and her hubby wanted to help. Shawnie Rochelle Franco, in Sumner Maine, says her husband Jody is so supportive, helpful, and understanding. He volunteered a few months ago to do the contraction/muscle simulator! Just to try and experience what Shawnie was going through. But since this is their last baby and final pregnancy, Jody said he wanted to know what it's like for Shawnie every night and day. So, he strapped a watermelon to his belly!
SUMNER, ME
