This is New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy
With Valentine’s Day bearing down on us, a new survey seeks to identify the most popular romantic comedy in each state. The research was done by All About Cookies. Using Google Trends we were able to collect data on more than 90 romantic comedies currently available to watch on Netflix and find out which one is the most popular by state. They looked at the last 12 months of data.
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
jerseydigs.com
Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Raekwon Bringing Hashstoria Cannabis Lounge to Downtown Newark
The Wu-Tang Clan may hail from Staten Island, but Newark has certainly been good to the Grammy-nominated music group. The acclaimed 90s rappers filmed much of their biopic “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” in downtown Newark and the South Ward. Now, one of the group members, Raekwon, is bringing a new venture: Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, to 799-805 Broad Street.
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?
It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year
Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
Foo Fighters to Headline Beach Concert at the Jersey Shore
Foo Fighters are coming back to play New Jersey for the first time since losing drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Foos are officially headlining the second night of the annual Sea.Hear.Now music festival on Asbury Park beach in September. This is incredible news, not only because Foo Fighters are one of...
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS alumnus awarded short film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2010 alumnus Matt Stryker, a film editor, director and producer, continues to impress the film industry, taking the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Program 3 Grand Jury Prize on Jan. 27 for “When You Left Me On That Boulevard.”
2 Big Southern NJ Powerball Winners: One $100K, Another $50,000
Unless you just returned from Washington state, no one in New Jersey is celebrating winning a huge Powerball jackpot -- however, two people in South Jersey are having a pretty good day today. Big Powerball winner. One lottery player in Washington won Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot (the cash...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey
There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others. When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears. The Jersey Shore...
New Jersey is Surprisingly One of America’s Most Romantic States
Finally! New Jersey is getting some LOVE! The Garden State just landed high on a list celebrating the most romantic states in America, and frankly, we're shocked. Wow, imagine that. There's a list where New Jersey is NOT getting ragged on! In fact, New Jersey loves love so much that we've just been ranked the 2nd most romantic state in the nation.
Bagels in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ Go Green for the Philadelphia Eagles
If a green and black bagel will bring the Eagles good luck in the Super Bowl, then a green and black bagel I will eat. Eagles Fever is EVERYWHERE this week. The whole region is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII match-up between Philly and the Kansas City Chiefs.
A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year. The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Get fresh and exciting ideas at the NJ Home and Garden Show in Edison
🏡 The 33rd annual New Jersey Home and Garden Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors. 🏡 Get thousands of ideas for your home and garden. 🏡 Patric Richardson, "The Laundry Guy" and Doreen Stovenour, host of Did You Know DIY will be on hand all weekend. Calling...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
