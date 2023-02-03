Ashton Kutcher Admits 'The Number Role I Will Ever Play Is To Be A Father'

mega

Though Ashton Kutcher is a Hollywood star , his favorite thing in life is spending time with his loved ones , including wife Mila Kunis and two kids: Dimitri Portwood , 6, and Wyatt Isabelle , 8.

"For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father," the 44-year-old said in a new interview.

Since the That '70s Show alum is such a family-oriented guy , he made sure while filming Your Place or Mine he could be closer to home, which resulted in a pay cut.

"I'm fortunate enough to be able to do something like that, which most people aren't," he said. "But when you get to a point where you're fortunate enough to be able to do that, and you can, you either live to do that truth or you don't."

mega

At the end of the day, the handsome hunk follows some important advice he previously heard.

" Carlos Slim has this amazing quote, and he said, 'A lot of people try to make the world a better place for their children. And what they should really be doing is making better children for the world,'" he stated. "And I repeat it all the time, because I think there's so much truth in it. So my No. 1 job in the world is making better children for the world, and I'm trying my hardest ."

mega

As for whether or not the pair's two kiddos will go into the industry just like their famous parents , it's yet to be seen.

"I don't think they've ever expressed an interest in [acting]. If they ever did, I'd be fine with it. They're going to do what they're going to do," he revealed.

He added, "And I have no hubris about the notion that I have any control over what they choose to do . I just hope that I can make them really good decision-makers."

Kutcher spoke with People .