ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: Manny Machado extension would screw over these 5 teams

The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado have interest in a contract extension. While there’s no guarantee a deal gets done, Spring Training could be telling. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote a column this morning which linked Manny Machado to a contract extension with the San Diego Padres. Rosenthal did state in his piece that “no sources are saying a deal is close, or at this point, even under discussion.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?

Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder

The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

Red Sox: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to make the postseason

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to get back to the postseason after missing out all together in 2022. How can the Red Sox get back to their winning ways?. The Boston Red Sox have a tough task ahead of them heading into 2023. With the team preparing for spring training in just a little over a week, it still feels as though Boston is a few moves away from fielding a competitive team in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy