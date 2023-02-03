Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwi.life
Sister Hazel to perform at Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Sister Hazel will perform Four Winds South Bend’s Ribbon Town Event Center on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $40, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
wfft.com
Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into Indiana deputy's patrol car
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police said intentionally slammed into it before leading police on a chase. A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69...
WNDU
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men who are allegedly responsible for the death of a North Webster teen back in 1975 were arrested on Monday. The investigation into the death of Wawasee High School student Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, has spanned nearly a half century. Mitchell left work around...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
