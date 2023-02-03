‘UFO Ball’ Identified by Pentagon as Spy Balloon Allegedly Belongs to the Chinese Government

A hovering ball of white light resembling a smaller, second moon over Montana caused a stir among local civilians who kept posting videos and asking “Is this aliens?” Unfortunately, the answer seems to be much worse. According to the Pentagon, they believe it is a spy balloon sent by the Chinese Communist Party which is the sole ruling party of China’s government. It is a large concern for the United States that the surveillance craft is believed to have been near enough to intercontinental ballistic missile silos and strategic bomber bases to have gathered intelligence data for hostile foreign adversaries. If you’ve seen something resembling this craft over your skies recently, it should be reported for purposes of tracing the balloon’s path.

Government officials claim to have been tracking this high altitude device for several days and believe it entered over the northern U.S. The official statement released reads “The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now. The U.S. government to include NORAD continues to track and monitor it closely.”

The Pentagon says it’s above both military and commercial traffic so it doesn’t pose a physical threat, and they claim they have taken measures to prevent it from gathering sensitive data. The government has declined to shoot it down which is causing a heated debate from those who believe allowing it to continue was, and continues to be, a dangerous and foolish risk.

In the beginning of January 2023, the Russian government claimed to have shot down a UFO but was widely dismissed as using fanciful bravado to warn other countries of their domestic defense system and willingness to use it.

There have been many recent reports of “ball UFOs” recently, with some resembling the bright white hovering dot similar to what is shown from civilian footage of the spy balloon. Other videos have shown smaller, dark spherical objects whizzing through the skies at much higher speeds.

Historically, the last time observation balloons were used with military significance was World War I, and this revival of century old technology may have allowed it to go undetected for longer than modern technology would have been able to evade American defenses.

