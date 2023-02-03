ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Summit Daily News

Push to make Keystone its own town continues — with upcoming community events planned ahead of March 28 vote

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information about who can vote in the election. A campaign to make Keystone join the ranks of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon by becoming its own town is forging ahead — with a vote scheduled March 28 that will determine if the roughly 1,200-person community will become a home rule municipality or remain unincorporated and governed by Summit County.
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion

A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

2 threats in 2 weeks: Summit School District superintendent says protocols kept students safe, but messaging to parents could have been faster.

First, someone posted threats against Summit School District staff on Instagram, prompting an increased police presence at Summit County schools on Jan. 25. Then, in a separate incident less than two weeks later, someone called in a threat against the high school on Feb. 6, prompting a districtwide lockdown. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh

Constance Mary (Connie) Haseloh, age 76, passed away in her home in Frisco, CO on January 10, 2023 due to very sudden complications from pancreatic cancer. Connie was born in Washington D.C. on December 21, 1946 to Judson and Sue Brown. She spent her younger years in Dallas, TX, graduation from Bishop Dunne High School in 1965. She later attended Benedicts College in Atchinson, KS.
FRISCO, CO

