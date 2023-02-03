Little things made big impact for Commanders at the Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl looked a lot different than in years past, mainly because the league opted to do away with the traditional game — players had tried less and less in it each year — for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, a collection of smaller events with fewer injury risks to celebrate the sport’s best players.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO