ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
akronjewishnews.com

Voting rights program at Maltz Museum Feb. 15 in Beachwood

The Maltz Museum will host a discussion on safeguarding voting rights, “Protecting American Participation: A Discussion on Safeguarding Voting Rights,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The discussion will focus on the challenging of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the ways...
BEACHWOOD, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy