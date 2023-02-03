Read full article on original website
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
LIVE MARKETS-More quarterly earnings declines seen ahead
Main U.S. indexes gyrate with Powell remarks; now ~flat to down. Cons disc weakest S&P 500 sector; energy leads gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE QUARTERLY EARNINGS DECLINES SEEN AHEAD (1330...
Sri Lankan shares ended lower as financials, communication services weigh
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in financial and communication services stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 1.37% to 8,975.86, extending losses for a second straight session. * The country is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral...
FOREX-Dollar steady after robust U.S. jobs data, lira hits record low
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against the euro on Monday, with traders taking the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze inflation after data showed the labour market remains strong. An earthquake in central...
US STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day that will be parsed for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index fell nearly 5% on Tuesday morning, extending sharp losses in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 3,000 lives in the country. Circuit breakers were issued for dozens of stocks, including large-cap bank Yapi Kredi, mining giant Koza Altin...
FTSE 100 slips from record high as upbeat data stokes Fed rate jitters
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped from a record high on Monday, after upbeat U.S. labour market data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates for longer. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after hitting a record high of 7,906.58 in the previous session. Globally, stocks...
COLUMN-Outsized U.S. share of world equity may revert to norm: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Years of U.S. stock outperformance are finally cresting and their share of the global pie is likely to normalize from here. The U.S. slice of the multi-trillion dollar global equity market remains high by historical standards but is set to fall as wildly inflated Big Tech valuations reset, the dollar retreats and other regions play catch-up alongside a shift in sector leadership.
UK's FTSE 100 ekes out gains on BP boost, midcaps decline
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday as bumper earnings from oil giant BP supported the resources-heavy index, while global risk sentiment was subdued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair's comments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4% at close, inching closer to the all-time high it hit last...
Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in...
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
TSX tracks Wall Street higher as oil prices jump
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as oil prices climbed and investors rushed to increase their exposure to stocks after comments by central bankers eased their worries about the interest rate outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 96.08 points,...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
Istanbul bourse trading halted for second time with benchmark index down 7%
(Updates with market-wide circuit breaker.) Feb 7 (Reuters) - Trading on the Istanbul stock market was halted for a second time on Tuesday as a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in following heavy losses in the wake of Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The second circuit-breaker was issued...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Linde PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Linde PLC reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.91 per share. * Revenue fell 4.8% to $7.90 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $8.39 billion. * Linde PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was $2.67. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.2% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Linde PLC shares had fallen by 1.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Linde PLC is $365.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 23 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 12:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.91 3.16 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.93 3.10 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.96 3.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.78 2.93 Beat.
3 TSX stocks to keep an eye on amid slow economic growth in Q4
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Canada’s economy has grown by 1.6 per cent. Per Statistics Canada data, real industry GDP has increased by 3.8 per cent for the year. Loblaw Companies witnessed revenue growth of 8.3 per cent in Q3 2022. According to data from Statistics Canada, the...
Artroniq Proposes To Undertake Private Placement Of Up To 65.7 Mln Ordinary Shares
* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 65.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ARTRONIQ. * PROPOSES DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC BICYCLES ASSEMBLY & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Powell: Jobs report was stronger than expected but shows why this will be a long process
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday very strong jobs data released last week simply affirms that the central bank has some way to go on raising rates. When it comes to Friday's release of the January jobs data, “we didn’t expect it to be this strong,” Powell...
