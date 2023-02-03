Read full article on original website
alternativeswatch.com
Greenbriar closes oversubscribed sixth fund
Greenbriar Equity Group closed its latest offering at $3.475 billion, which includes $225 million in commitments from the general partner and its network of operating executives. Investors in Greenbriar Equity Fund VI include the Fairfax County Educational Employees’ Supplemental Retirement System and the Arkansas Teachers’ Retirement System. The...
alternativeswatch.com
Mega Vista Equity deal leads $10bn in alts boom
Divided by asset class, Alternatives Watch tracked a total of roughly $10 billion in deals publicly announced in the five-day period for the week ending Feb. 3. Vista Equity Partners acquired KnowBe4, a security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, for $24.90 per share in cash or approximately $4.6 billion.
alternativeswatch.com
CalSTRS promotes for private markets
The $302 billion California State Teachers' Retirement System named Mike DiRe as senior investment director of private markets
alternativeswatch.com
State Street: Private equity gathers pace despite data challenges
Most institutional investors plan to maintain their private market exposure despite interest rates, with private equity seen attracting the most allocations, State Street research shows
alternativeswatch.com
March Capital raises Fund IV
Santa Monica, Calif.-based March Capital raised more than $650 million for its latest fund focused on mission-critical enterprise technology and software. March Capital Fund IV makes venture and early growth investments in innovative, fast-growing companies in the cloud software, cybersecurity and cloud/data infrastructure sectors. The fund close marks a season of rapid growth at the firm that was founded in 2014 and now has $1.65 billion in assets under management.
alternativeswatch.com
Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal
The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
alternativeswatch.com
Carlyle taps CEO
Roughly six months after the abrupt departure of Kewsong Lee as CEO, Carlyle announced that former Goldman Sachs President and Co-COO Harvey Schwartz will become CEO on Feb. 15. Bill Conway will step down as interim CEO, while maintaining his role as co-chairman of the board of directors at the...
alternativeswatch.com
IMRF adds to PE, real asset programs
The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) in Oak Brook approved multiple alternative investment funds at its board of trustees meeting late last week. The roughly $48 billion public pension plan also approved an investment policy that decreased the maximum commitment to any one private real asset or alternatives investment manager to 35% from 40%. In recent months, real estate and private equity investments have been added to the portfolio.
