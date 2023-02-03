Child care facility in partnership with CDOT hopes to break ground in Routt County next year

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Two wolves collared in Northern Colorado after GPS devices stopped working last year
WALDEN — After previously placed collars stopped working last year, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have put new GPS tracking devices on two wolves in North Park near Walden, including one that was captured two years ago. Three wolves in the North Park pack had collars at one...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
Comments / 0