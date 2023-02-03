ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Child care facility in partnership with CDOT hopes to break ground in Routt County next year

By Dylan Anderson Steamboat Pilot, Today
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
Summit Daily News

Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

