Olivehurst, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Olivehurst Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Casino

Vehicle Accident on Forty Mile Road Results in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident occurred near Olivehurst on February 6 near the Hard Rock Casino. The collision happened along Forty Mile Road around 4:29 p.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the person who reported the accident was flagged down by another pedestrian who said her friend had been struck by a motor vehicle.
OLIVEHURST, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Newcastle Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality

Westbound I-80 Accident Involves a Pickup, Charter Bus and Sedan. A Newcastle multiple-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 at Newcastle Road southwest of Auburn around 12:16 p.m. and included a reported five cars as well as a bus. The report issued by the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup, crashed, overturned multiple times and ended up crossing over the center divider into the eastbound lanes.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Highway 70 crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 12:08 P.M. UPDATE - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 70 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane. This is just south of Lower Honcut Road near the Butte-Yuba County line. The CHP said a pickup...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Off-Ramp Accident Occurs When Vehicle Leaves Roadway

Highway 50 Off-Ramp Accident Reported When Vehicle Exits Road. A driver was injured in Sacramento on February 4 when his vehicle exited Howe Avenue initiating an off-ramp and crashing below into a building. The collision occurred along Highway 50, according to authorities with the Sacramento Fire Department. According to their incident report, the driver’s vehicle exited the freeway off-ramp, fell around 20 feet and crashed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland

WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
WHEATLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Happens Near Elk Grove

Pedestrian Accident Reported on SR 99 Near Calvine Road. A pedestrian accident resulting in a fatality occurred near Elk Grove on February 2. The collision happened on State Route 99 southbound, close to Calvine Road, at about 6:51 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a male pedestrian was crossing the roadway when he was hit by two vehicles and died.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School. […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Suspect steals truck from hardware store, leads deputies on pursuit, sheriff says

(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area. — Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in ‘dispute among families,’ officials say According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Man found dead after standoff, house fire in Sacramento County

ELVERTA, Calif. — A man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire in the Elverta area of Sacramento County, officials said. Earlier, a man was barricaded inside the home. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said its firefighters and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office went to a home in the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Roseville Bicyclist Fatality Occurs on Near Interstate

Taylor Road Accident Involving Motor Vehicle Causes Bicyclist Fatality. A motor vehicle collision in Roseville resulted in a bicyclist fatality on January 31. The collision occurred along Taylor Road close to the overpass for Interstate 80 around 5:00 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department. The bicycle rider died at the accident scene.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Frankie was full of life": Family remembers 10-year-old killed in Yuba County drive-by shooting

OLIVEHURST – A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday and the suspect facing a murder charge in his death is a known gang member. Frank Rosiles was identified to CBS13 by his aunt after his family created a GoFundMe with his photo. He hasn't been officially identified by law enforcement because of his age. Rosiles was inside a home on Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst when a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him on Sunday. He was described by his aunt Maribel as "the most loving, sweetest, caring, funniest little boy," a 10-year-old who...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba City Man Arrested in Connection to Alleged Hatchet Attack

A Yuba City man was recently arrested after a chaotic incident which included him allegedly attacking a grocery store employee with a hatchet. According to a Yuba City PD Facebook post, 44-year-old Larry Reed was identified as the suspect in an incident on the morning of Sunday, January 22. Police had received multiple 911 calls regarding a man allegedly using a hatchet to damage a vehicle in the Raley’s parking lot on West Onstott Frontage.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week

SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 9:53 A.M. UPDATE - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting...
OROVILLE, CA

