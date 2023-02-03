The General Hospital recap features Ava Jerome doing what she had to do when Nikolas made a surprising threat. In this episode, Nikolas told Ava (Maura West) exactly what went on in the north tower of Wyndemere while Laura begged Spencer to tell her what incriminating information he has on his father. Trina hoped that Spencer was okay as she bonded with TJ, who gave her more insight into the young Cassadidne. Elizabeth agreed to consider not turning herself in to the police after Finn begged her not to. And finally, Chase decided to stick with the music biz in a bid to play hero. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.

1 DAY AGO