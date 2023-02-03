Read full article on original website
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chloe Struggles With A Big Secret
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe Mitchell Fisher has a big secret on her hands, and it’s one she’ll struggle mightily to keep. Plus, Victor gives someone a reality check while Victoria finds herself distracted. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson)...
The Perfect Young and the Restless Baby Name For Tessa Porter and Mariah
On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.
Will Nate Hastings Date Victoria on Young and the Restless?
Victoria Newman was so excited to be having a business meeting with someone who wasn’t arguing with her on The Young and the Restless that she spontaneously kissed Nate Hastings in the middle of it. Nate just as spontaneously pretended nothing happened and kept saying business words. Young and...
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Corporate Scheming And Surprising Moments
Y&R spoilers photos for Wednesday have arrived! Take a sneak peek at some of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up drama. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. Y&R Spoilers. It looks like Nate (Sean Dominic) stays after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) insisted on including...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: What Stephanie’s Big Week Means For Her Future
Do we really need DAYS spoilers to tell us that a soap opera woman sleeping with two different men within the span of a few days can only mean one thing? We’re not slut-shaming Stephanie Johnson, or even judging her. DAYS Spoilers Speculation. She can do whatever she wants....
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Wakes And Demands To See Her Baby
General Hospital spoilers reveal family surprises, legal woes, big dilemmas, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this emotional episode. It’s been a week since Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) took a journey into the light with Harmony (Inga Cadranel) and decided she’d much rather stay with Michael (Chad Duell) and her children. Still, she remained unconscious with hopes that the baby would be able to provide stem cells and cure her cancer. With Austin (Roger Howarth) delivering some medical news after a busy night at Wyndemere, does he have a positive report for the new mom?
General Hospital Spoilers: Austin Helps Ava In A Big, Big Way
General Hospital spoilers reveal dangerous moves, bleak reassurances, wedding woes, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting new episode. Ava’s (Maura West) mama bear instincts kicked in the second that Nikolas (Adam Huss) threatened young Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). She had to do something before he got to her, so she grabbed the first thing she could and clocked her ex over the head with it.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
The Young and the Restless Star Joshua Morrow Celebrates His Birthday
Nicholas Newman is worried about everyone, especially his pregnant girlfriend on The Young and the Restless, but his portrayer, Joshua Morrow, is busy celebrating a major milestone. Happy Birthday, Joshua Morrow. That’s because he was born on February 8, 1974, in Juneau, Alaska, which means that this veteran performer is...
Tying the General Hospital Knot: Will Curtis Ashford and Portia Really Marry?
Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford are planning a wedding on General Hospital. But will they actually marry? There are so many obstacles in their way. There’s Aunt Stella. There’s Jordan. And, of course, there is Trina Robinson’s paternity. General Hospital Polling. Will Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis...
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Is The Real Shooter
B&B spoilers show Taylor is wracked with guilt for nearly killing Bill and that secret threatening to destroy lives. She’s backed against a wall and isn’t sure what to do now. Does she come forward? Does she keep mum? What if all this angst is for nothing because she wasn’t even the shooter at all?
Reverse Psychology: Advice For Nina Reeves To Get Her General Hospital Family Back
From the time we first met Nina Reeves on General Hospital, we knew she only wanted one thing: To get back the daughter, and the family, that was stolen from her. Sure, she went about it in some underhanded ways. Drugging Ava Jerome and stealing Avery was a low point. But she’s mellowed over the years.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Tests Nate’s Loyalty
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday tease a big day for Nate Hastings as Victor tests his loyalty. Plus, a potential baby daddy races to the rescue of a pregnant woman, and a businessman makes a risky deal. This is one action-packed episode you won’t want to miss.
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Joey Johnson Tries To Fix His Brother’s Love Life
Days of our Lives spoilers bring Joey Johnson to the forefront, but not to play the hero in his own life. Instead, he tries to set up his brother with a woman he’s sure will suit all Tripp’s needs. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Joey (Tanner Stine)...
Brady Black and Anna Realize Songbird Chloe Has Flown The Coop
On today’s Days of our Lives, Brady Black and Anna discovered that Chloe’s the type to get going when the going gets tough. In addition, Stefan (Brandon Barash) forged ahead with his revenge plan against EJ (Dan Feuerrigel) — setback be damned! — and Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) made herself indispensable to a pair of irredeemable men. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Nikolas Threatens Avery, Ava Jerome Takes Action
The General Hospital recap features Ava Jerome doing what she had to do when Nikolas made a surprising threat. In this episode, Nikolas told Ava (Maura West) exactly what went on in the north tower of Wyndemere while Laura begged Spencer to tell her what incriminating information he has on his father. Trina hoped that Spencer was okay as she bonded with TJ, who gave her more insight into the young Cassadidne. Elizabeth agreed to consider not turning herself in to the police after Finn begged her not to. And finally, Chase decided to stick with the music biz in a bid to play hero. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
DAYS Actress Linsey Godfrey Announces New Addition To Her Family
Unlike her Days of our Lives character Sarah Horton who recently kicked her significant other, Xander Cook, to the curb, Linsey Godfrey has welcomed a new family member into her home. Linsey Godfrey Shared Happy News. “Please welcome our newest addition to the family, sweet Evie! ❤️🐶,” Godfrey posted on...
Taylor Hayes’s Actions Leave Steffy Fearful
On today’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Taylor Hayes’s mood caused considerable concern amongst her loved ones, new and old. In addition, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) exactly what she thinks of him — and none of it was particularly complimentary. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
