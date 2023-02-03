Read full article on original website
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.97MM shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR). This represents 5.63% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 4.12MM shares and 4.12% of the company, an increase in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Franklin Resources (BEN)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37.36MM shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). This represents 7.47% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 27.56MM shares and 5.49% of the company, an increase in shares...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in 360 Finance (QFIN)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.41MM shares of 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 16.85MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT). This represents 2.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 7.15% of the company, a...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
BlackRock Increases Position in Vector Group (VGR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 13.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 20.49MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO). This represents 3.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 2.63MM shares and 7.72% of the company, a decrease...
Sprucegrove Investment Management Cuts Stake in Copa Holdings (CPA)
Fintel reports that Sprucegrove Investment Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA). This represents 11.34% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.92MM shares and 12.42% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
American Century Investment Management Updates Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.19MM shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC). This represents 6.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.27MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN). This represents 3.37% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 0.37MM shares and 7.56% of the company,...
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
