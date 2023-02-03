Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO