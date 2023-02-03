ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

103.9 The Breeze

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
schenectadygov.com

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body

Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Colonie

The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
COLONIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing

Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
NISKAYUNA, NY
Daily Voice

Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store

A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced. The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road. Players...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

