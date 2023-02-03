Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Related
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
PHOTOS: Broadalbin Baptist Church struck by lightning
According to an online statement from the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company, the Broadalbin Baptist Church on West Main Street was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
$750M Powerball! Do All New Yorkers Know the Lucky Place to Play?
Tonight's massive $750 million dollar Powerball jackpot will send New Yorkers scrambling to get in on the action. Do you know about the luckiest place to buy tickets? If not, you should!. We've told you many times to get your lottery tickets at one of the ten Smokes 4 Less...
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
schenectadygov.com
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body
Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
MHLC protects 846 acres of farmland in Montgomery County
The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy (MHLC) has completed three conservation easements to protect 846 acres of Creek Acres Farm in the Town of Florida in Montgomery County. The conservation easements will ensure the farmland is forever available for agricultural use.
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
Water main break in Colonie
The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets
A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
schenectadygov.com
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
Winning $19K Lottery Ticket Sold At Mechanicville Store
A winning lottery ticket worth $19,881 was sold at a convenience store in the region, New York Lottery officials announced. The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, Feb. 6 midday drawing was purchased in Saratoga County, at the Stewart’s Shops in Mechanicville, located on Vosburgh Road. Players...
PD: Troy man poses as Watervliet city worker in scam
On Dec. 28, 2022, the Watervliet Police Department investigated a complaint from a 75-year-old resident who said they were approached by Joseph N. Celeone, 40, of Troy, posing as a Watervliet city employee.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0